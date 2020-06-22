Winning author’s top tips for a great short story

arts Reading level: green

Putting herself in someone else’s shoes and keeping up with world news were key to author Amaeh Reed’s success in the 2019 Kids News short story competition.

Twelve-year-old Amaeh, from Queensland, was last year’s winner in the 11-and-older category for her realistic* story A New Beginning.

The story considered the plight* of refugees hoping for a better life in Australia and the risks they are willing to take to get here.

“I saw some reports about refugees. When I saw this on the news I thought of the troubles many of these people must have gone through and I thought it may be a good topic for a story,” Amaeh said.

“I first did some research about refugees. I read some books recounting* their lives and used the internet for research. I tried to put myself in the shoes of a refugee and tried to think of what life would be like if I were in that position.

“I sat down and let my ideas pour onto the page and afterward went through my story and edited it.”

Writing about something you’re interested in is Amaeh’s top tip for writers considering entering this year’s Kids News short story competition.

“Writing about something that interests you will make your story so much better because it is a topic you care about, “ said Amaeh.

“I also find it very helpful to plan out my story in advance. I choose characters, their names, their personalities, a setting, etc.

“Finally, make sure to proofread and edit. This, I find, is a key ingredient to a great story. “Once you’re done writing, go through your story, fix any mistakes, improve your vocabulary and just try to make your story a little bit better.

“It’s also a fantastic idea to read your story aloud to someone else, whether it be a sibling, parent or friend because people often have great feedback for your story. And who doesn’t like listening to a story?”

Entries for the 2020 competition are open until July 3. Amaeh is keen to enter again and encourages everyone to enter.

“I think everyone should have a go at writing a short story because I believe everyone has a story to tell and you never know, writing might be your hidden talent.

“When I write I am transported to my character’s life. I get a sense of empathy* through writing and that’s why I love it so much. I love learning about history so the research aspect of writing a story really appeals to me.

“What I love most about writing is that I can express any ideas, emotions or thoughts through words. It makes me feel excited when I start a new story and accomplished* when I finish one.”

AMAEH’S FAVOURITES

My favourite books are The Wrong Boy by Suzy Zail and Liberty by Niki McWatters.

by Suzy Zail and by Niki McWatters. My favourite authors are JK Rowling and Jackie French.

I love the Harry Potter series especially because of the magic it captures and I really love how many of Jackie French’s novels capture the history of different cultures and countries.

ENTRIES NOW OPEN!

The 2020 Kids News Short Story competition, proudly supported by Harper Collins, is open for entries now. Entries close 5pm (AEST) on Friday, July 3, 2020.

This year’s competition has been expanded into four categories: Kindergarten to Year 2, Years 3-4, Years 5-6 and Years 7-9.

Entrants can choose any theme or topic they want.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND THE ENTRY FORM

