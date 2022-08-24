arts Reading level: green

Announcing his 18-year-old daughter Lucia as the next Blue Wiggle is a full circle moment for original member, Anthony Field. And even though Lucia has been dancing since she could walk and grown up with the Wiggles, it was actually “Al the sound guy” who suggested she continue her proud dad’s legacy*.

“When we were after another Blue Wiggle it wasn’t me that suggested it – it was our sound man Al who said, ‘You know that Lucia sings’ – and I said I never knew that,” Field said.

“Honestly, I’d never heard her sing, but she was coming in and doing backing vocals and Al said she’s got a great voice – and I went ‘okay’.

“I didn’t even think she would want to do it – so I asked her ‘would you like to be the other Blue Wiggle – there’s no pressure at all’.

“It absolutely caught me by surprise because I’ve never ever pushed the children into the Wiggles – my daughter Maria outright says, ‘You’ll never see me as a singer or actor – I don’t want to do it’,” he laughed.

Lucia, who lives back at the family home after three years boarding* with the Australian Ballet School, said she was excited to join the iconic* group.

“To be fully honest, I’ve never even thought about doing this,” she said.

“It definitely caught me by surprise – but I’ve always wanted to perform.

“That’s definitely something that has been instilled* within me from when I was maybe four.

“I’m very glad it did happen, but I definitely couldn’t have seen it in my future.”

Lucia will join her dad and fellow Wiggles Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce, John Pearce and Tsehay Hawkins on the road for upcoming tours – and father and daughter say that spending so much time together is making up for lost time with Lucia having spent three years away.

And the pair both wearing blue doesn’t mean Lucia is replacing her dad – but as the 59-year-old admits, he can’t perform forever.

“As for the future, well, I’m still really loving it – but of course, I can’t go on forever,” he said.

Lucia has grown very close to 16-year-old Tsehay who is close to her age – and she admits to being quite starstruck* when first meeting Justice Crew’s John Pearce.

“That was totally surreal* – the first time he walked into the studio, I couldn’t even say anything – I was like oh my god, your music was my favourite when I was younger,” Lucia said.

“We all have so much fun together – it definitely makes touring life that much easier.”

Her famous father is no stranger to touring with family, his own father touring with him and the Wiggles in the group’s infancy.

“I’m really so happy with the steps that we’ve taken to be inclusive* and to be gender* balanced, so we’ve now got four women and four men,” Field said.

“I think they are all inspiring children – and that’s what it’s about, empowering* children.

“I really feel good about that, because there’s a fresh world in The Wiggles.

“We’ve got Johnny from Justice Crew bringing in new energy, everybody’s got their own talents, so it’s been a great year and it’s going to be a wonderful next couple of years.

“We’ve got an eight seater big red car with eight seatbelts, which is unbelievable.”

