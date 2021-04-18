Volcano eruption photo wins top prize

arts Reading level: green

A stunning image of a mother giraffe grazing with her young calf features among the incredible images in a prestigious* global competition.

The heartwarming picture – titled Love Between Mother and Son – is among those to attract the attention of the judges in the Photo is Light World Photography Contest.

The awards attracted entries from 66 countries across the world – and many featured the marvels of nature.

Top prize went to Francisco Negroni who captured the incredible moment the Calbuco volcano erupted during a thunderstorm in his home country of Chile.

His startling photo, called The Landscape of Fear, scooped him the overall winner prize and the best landscape honour in the contest.

The competition is split into six categories – Landscape, Nature, Architecture, People, Photojournalism and Fine Art.

Here are some of the other incredible images that caught the judges’ eyes.

You can see more of the best photos from this competition at photoislight.com

This story was first published on The Sun and is republished with permission.

GLOSSARY

prestigious: inspiring respect and admiration

