Volcano eruption photo wins top prize

Jon Lockett, April 18, 2021 3:00PM The Sun

Love Between Mother and Son won the Nature category of the Photo is Light World Photography Contest. Picture: Xiangli Zhang/Photo Is Light/TNG media_cameraLove Between Mother and Son won the Nature category of the Photo is Light World Photography Contest. Picture: Xiangli Zhang/Photo Is Light/TNG

A stunning image of a mother giraffe grazing with her young calf features among the incredible images in a prestigious* global competition.

The heartwarming picture – titled Love Between Mother and Son – is among those to attract the attention of the judges in the Photo is Light World Photography Contest.

The awards attracted entries from 66 countries across the world – and many featured the marvels of nature.

Top prize went to Francisco Negroni who captured the incredible moment the Calbuco volcano erupted during a thunderstorm in his home country of Chile.

His startling photo, called The Landscape of Fear, scooped him the overall winner prize and the best landscape honour in the contest.

This startling picture of a volcanic eruption captured first prize in the competition Credit: FRANCISCO NEGRONI/PHOTO IS LIGHT/TNG media_cameraThis startling picture of a volcanic eruption was both the landscape category winner and overall winner in the competition. Picture: Francisco Negroni/Photo Is Light/TNG

The competition is split into six categories – Landscape, Nature, Architecture, People, Photojournalism and Fine Art.

Here are some of the other incredible images that caught the judges’ eyes.

You can see more of the best photos from this competition at photoislight.com

This story was first published on The Sun and is republished with permission.

PIL2020 | NATURE | TOP 10 / Thomas Vijayan | Canada / Image title: An astonishing chase / Image description: I saw a cheetah started running towards the gazelle exactly the way I wanted and I was able to capture it running in between the black grass, with dust forming behind its legs creating a magical frame. But the end was more astonishing. The cheetah started playing with the gazelle fawn like its own cub and then after sometime let it free to its mother. Even the animals value the life of other animals. About the photographer: For past few years, nature photography has been a major part of my life. I love this and this is my passion, not my profession. The big cats have always been my favourites. I believe that the knowledge makes sense only when it’s shared. — TRIANGLE NEWS 0203 176 5581 // news@trianglenews.co.uk These are the stunning images that have scooped gongs at the Photo Is Light World Photography Contest. The awards attracted entries from 66 countries across the world broken into six categories; Landscape, Nature, Architecture, People, Fine Art and Photojournalism. media_cameraThis amazing image captures the moment a cheetah runs towards a startled gazelle in Africa. Picture: Thomas Vijayan/Photo Is Light/TNG
Photo is Light World Photography Contest media_cameraThe terrifying moment a 5m Nile crocodile attacks a smaller rival in South Africa. Picture: Tim Driman/Photo Is Light/TNG
Photo is Light World Photography Contest media_cameraA great white shark splashes down after breaching the surface at Isla Guadalupe, Mexico. Picture: Florent Gooden/Photo Is Light/TNG
Photo is Light World Photography Contest media_cameraGannets fight over a fish while swimming underwater in the Shetland Isles, Scotland, UK. Picture: Tracey Lund/Photo Is Light/TNG
Photo is Light World Photography Contest media_cameraTwo curious lion siblings trying to get near the camera in the plains of Africa. Picture: Nitin Michael/Photo Is Light/TNG
Photo is Light World Photography Contest media_cameraThe fine art category winner by Russian Oksana Moroziuk for this photograph of stilt walkers. Picture: Oksana Moroziuk/Photo Is Light/TNG
Photo is Light World Photography Contest media_cameraLittle wooden houses for Tibetan Buddhist monks sprawl all over the Larung valley, Tibet. Picture: Shinya Itahana/Photo Is Light/TNG
Photo is Light World Photography Contest media_cameraBrightly coloured doors in an office block in Tokyo, Japan were captured by Indonesian Gerdie Hutomo. The photo is the winner of the architecture category. Picture: Gerdie Hutomo/Photo Is Light/TNG

GLOSSARY

  • prestigious: inspiring respect and admiration

QUICK QUIZ

  1. Is the baby giraffe male or female?
  2. From how many countries were the photographers who entered?
  3. What country is Francisco Negroni from?
  4. Apart from a volcano erupting, what else is happening in Francisco Negroni’s photo?
  5. Name three of the categories.

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Write a Caption
Write an interesting new caption or title for each of the photos in today’s story.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts

2. Extension
Choose one of the photos. Write a story inspired by what you see in the photo.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English

VCOP ACTIVITY
Stretch your sentence
Find a ‘who’ in one of the photographs. A person or animal.

Write it down.

Add three adjectives to describe them better.

Now add a verb to your list. What are they doing?

Add an adverb about how they are doing the action.

Using all the words listed, create one descriptive sentence.

