Show must go on for young talents as Sydney Eisteddfod Crowd Favourite competition moves online

arts Reading level: green

Ten-year-old Australian violinist Tracy Zhao was to be performing at the famous Carnegie Hall in New York City, US, in June this year.

Instead — like many other children around the world — she has been learning at home and practising the violin with her family (including two little brothers) her only audience.

If travel restrictions ease in time, Tracy and her dad will still get to New York in June 2021 for her postponed performance at a concert as part of the American International Protégés Piano and String Competition, where she has previously won both first place and the Judges Distinction Award.

In the meantime, Tracy is entering the Crowd Favourite Performances competition as part of the Sydney Eisteddfod*, which, for the first time in its 86-year history, will be online.

It’s a way to give Tracy and other talented young musicians, singers, dancers and actors from Australia and internationally an opportunity to perform during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a normal year, the Sydney Eisteddfod program includes 300 events involving 35,000 participants and 170,000 spectators annually. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this isn’t a normal year.

Piroozi Desai-Keane, Chief Executive of Sydney Eisteddfod, said: “The closure of competitions due to COVID-19 has been challenging for young emerging* artists who are developing and honing* their talents. With many young people’s daily activities continuing to be impacted by restrictions, providing an avenue* to perform, express themselves and compete amongst their peers* is critical.”

Tracy lives in Melbourne, Victoria, where coronavirus restrictions mean she still can’t go to school or music lessons and has missed many planned performances in the past six months.

And though she has made the most of her time — she has still been practising between one and three hours each school day and three to five hours on weekends — she has missed performing for others.

“I like to entertain,” Tracy said. “It’s passing the joy of the music to the audience.”

For the sake of performers like Tracy, Ms Desai-Keane said the organisers opted* to adapt and expand the competition rather than wait for the pandemic to be over.

“We decided — with the road ahead still uncertain, the show must go on!” she said.

“Sydney Eisteddfod has always been open to all Australians, but traditionally the events have been held in NSW. With the move online, we are hoping that under-35s from across Australia, and around the world, can submit entries and get involved. Particularly in states such as Vic where tighter restrictions are still in place, we feel this will be a really positive outlet for many young people – and help them to feel like part of the broader performing arts community.”

Both individual performance submissions and duo and group entries are welcome if COVID-19 restrictions are complied with at the time of recording. Entry is free and open to performers aged 10-35, there is more than $6000 in prizes and it is free to vote for the performer you think should win a prize. Applications close on September 21, 2020 and winners will be announced on October 27, 2020.

For more information visit: crowdfavourites.sydneyeisteddfod.com.au

GLOSSARY

eisteddfod: a competitive arts festival, originally from Wales, where they were for music and poetry

a competitive arts festival, originally from Wales, where they were for music and poetry emerging: beginning to be noticeable

beginning to be noticeable honing: improving, perfecting

improving, perfecting avenue: opportunity

opportunity peers: people of the same age or group, such as class at school

people of the same age or group, such as class at school opted: chose

EXTRA READING

Aussie boys dancing onto global stage

Aussie AI song takes global music competition

Making music in times of trouble

Violinist plays during her own brain surgery

Dad and daughter make a winning ballet combination

QUICK QUIZ

Which instrument does Tracy play? Which competition is Tracy entering? What is different about it this year? Who has Tracy been performing to while at home? Why is Piroozi Desai-Keane quoted in this story? What does entertaining mean to Tracy?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

</p> <div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086" title="Kids News" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Kids News</a> Â· <a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086/the-show-must-go-on" title="The show must go on" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">The show must go on</a></div> <p>

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. A Year Like No Other

This year has been like no other, with COVID-19 affecting our everyday lives and freedoms that we would normally take for granted. Although kids have missed out on a lot of things, new opportunities have also been created and thought up to try and keep things happening and keep children’s lives happy and healthy. In a table like the one below, in the left column list some things that you’ve missed or had to give up, and in the other column list some new opportunities that have arisen due to the pandemic.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social

2. Extension

Do you think Tracy and other artists will still be as talented performing when they’ve had to have so many months off and shows cancelled?

How could she create an audience or make up for not having one while she practises?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Punctuation Pursuit

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight as many pieces of punctuation as you can find in green. Discuss how these are being used, where and how often. What level of the punctuation pyramid is the journalist using in this article?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What is your special talent? Is it important to you to share that talent with a crowd or audience?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.