Pop superstar Swift makes music history with top 10 Billboard spots

AFP, November 3, 2022 6:30PM Kids News

Taylor Swift made music history on October 31 by becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all ten of Billboard chart's top spots after the release of her new album Midnights. Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP media_cameraTaylor Swift made music history on October 31 by becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all ten of Billboard chart's top spots after the release of her new album Midnights. Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has made music history, becoming the first artist ever to simultaneously* nab all 10 of the top US song chart’s spots after the release of her album Midnights.

The total takeover saw her song Anti-Hero* launch in the Billboard Hot 100’s top spot.

It’s the first time in the chart’s 64-year history that a single artist has claimed the entire top 10, Billboard said.

media_cameraUS singer Taylor Swift has a new record in more ways than one, after the release of her latest album Midnights saw her become the first artist ever to occupy every spot on Billboard top ten. Swift is pictured on September 09 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP

The last artist to come close was Drake, who took nine of the coveted spots in September 2021.

Swift released her highly anticipated Midnights album on October 21, also debuting* at the top of Billboard’s top album’s chart with the biggest week for a release since Adele’s 25 album in 2015.

Swift’s release of her 10th album crashed Spotify for hours, but Midnights still set a record as the most-streamed album in a day, according to the platform.

media_cameraTaylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, was released on Friday at 3pm Sydney time.

The album’s 13 songs tell “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” Swift said.

Together, they form “a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.”

Swift’s latest album sees her returning to pop and recalling some of her earliest hits after two pandemic albums, Folklore* and Evermore, had a folk music feel.

It also drops as the 32-year-old continues to have resounding* success making good on her vow* to re-record her first six albums so she can control the rights*. Swift’s former record label sold her back catalogue* and Swift has become an outspoken advocate for intellectual property* protection and musicians’ rights.

She has released two re-records of albums so far: Fearless and Red.

media_cameraSwift poses on the red carpet during 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pop star announced on November 1 that she was returning to touring, getting back on the road for the first time since 2018’s Reputation tour. Picture: Andres Kudacki/AFP

GLOSSARY

  • simultaneously: happening or being done at exactly the same time
  • antihero: central character in play, book, or film but without traditional heroic qualities
  • debuting: when someone performs or presents something to the public for the first time
  • folklore: traditional stories and culture of a group of people
  • resounding: unmistakeable, resounding, achieving a significant and clear result
  • vow: making a firm promise or decision to do something
  • rights: legal ability to control what can or cannot be done in a certain
  • back catalogue: list of books or music that a person or company has produced
  • outspoken: expressing strong opinions very directly
  • advocate: publicly support or suggest an idea, development or way of doing something

QUICK QUIZ

  1. How many spots has the album Midnights claimed on the top US song chart?
  2. What is the name of that American chart?
  3. How long has it been charting the success of new releases?
  4. Midnights set what record on the Spotify platform?
  5. Swift has rerecorded which two of her first six albums?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Make Drake feel better
Design a special greeting card. The purpose of your card is to help Drake feel better about losing his record of nine songs in the top ten chart.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English; Visual Communication Design

2. Extension
“That mystifying, mad hour.” This is how Taylor Swift describes the middle of the night. What would happen during a “mystifying, mad hour” in the middle of the day? Write a detailed description or story.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY
Rightfully so
Imagine having a dream that you think will be really successful. You want to show the world what you can do, so you get some help. A company comes along and helps you make your dream a reality. And guess what? Everyone loves what you have created.

One problem, though. The company that helped you with your dream now says that they own all your work, because they helped you. Without them, you wouldn’t have your dream.

Taylor Swift is fighting to say it is her voice, her songs that she wrote, and that she should own them. Even if the record company helped make her famous.

How would you feel if this happened to you?

Without the help of the company, your dream would not have come true. In fact, they put in a lot of their own time and money to make your dream happen.

Write a list of for and against comments for Taylor Swift and the record company.

Who do you conclude is in the right?

Use your comments from your list to explain your reasons.

Extension
See if you can also include a comment from the other party in your explanation to show you have considered both parties.

I understand that Taylor Swift wrote the songs, but without …

