I have always loved drawing the British royal family. I would hate it if we became a republic*. The royals play a valuable role in Australian society*, the main one being material for my cartoons!

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been a rock, ruling with a steady hand for decades.

Unfortunately some of the other members of the Royal family have not been as solid through that time — Charles and Diana’s failed marriage and the Queen’s husband Prince Phillip’s foot-in-mouth* moments to name but two.

Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana’s two sons — Prince William and Prince Harry — were seen as the New Royals. Young and smart, the two princes offered a chance to breathe new life into an institution* seen as on the wane*.

William married Kate and they had some kids — all was going well.

Then Harry met Meghan.

Prince Harry’s new girlfriend was American actress Meghan Markle. They hit it off and soon were married in a fairytale-like wedding at Windsor Castle with all the pomp* and ceremony befitting a royal occasion.

Meghan copped a lot of attention from the British media, but that’s nothing unusual and apart from that, all seemed to be going smoothly.

Until they announced that they would be leaving royal life and their royal duties and going out on their own for a more normal life in Canada.

The tabloids* went into a spin. The British public was disappointed. The Queen was not amused!

Harry and Meghan wanted to start a new life outside the royal family but were hoping to trade on their royal status to make money. The Queen quickly put a stop to that.

“You’re either with us or not!” was her ultimatum*.

Duke and Duchess attend final royal duty

So the last official royal duty for Harry and Megs was a church service at Westminster Cathedral this week.

I wanted to draw this historic moment where two of the young hopefuls for the future “left the firm”*.

I tried to imagine what life would be like for them without some of the luxuries of royal life. And it was that thought that led me to the idea that as soon as they left the cathedral they would be ex-employees of the royals.

How would I illustrate that?

Mark Knight’s cartoon. Right-click and open in new tab for full-size image.

Well, one of the benefits of being a VIP* is the limousine ride. I started sketching the young couple outside the cathedral, standing on the street corner, but no ride!

Maybe they would catch a London bus? Young people love Uber. That wasn’t a bad idea … have them waiting for an Uber!

As the wheels started to turn in my head I recalled the fairytale Cinderella where she arrived at the ball as a princess in a golden carriage, but when the clock struck midnight, the carriage turned back into a pumpkin.

Just like Meghan’s limo. Vanished.

A nice visual metaphor* for their new life outside of the royal bubble for Harry and Meghan Sussex.

I just hope their Uber arrived!

GLOSSARY

republic: a country ruled by a president and not a monarch

a country ruled by a president and not a monarch society: people living together in a community

people living together in a community foot-in-mouth: saying something foolish, embarrassing or tactless

saying something foolish, embarrassing or tactless institution: a large organisation

a large organisation wane: decreasing

decreasing pomp: a splendid display

a splendid display tabloids: newspapers

newspapers ultimatum: a final demand or set of terms

a final demand or set of terms left the firm: left the family

left the family VIP: very important people

very important people metaphor: a figure of speech or imagery

QUICK QUIZ

Why are Harry and Meghan leaving royal life? What was their final official royal duty? Who is Harry’s brother? Where do Harry and Meghan plan to live? Which fairytale did Mark Knight compare the royals to?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Add a reply …

Cartoonist Mark Knight has used a caption for Prince Harry on this cartoon to add humour to the image.

Read Mark’s explanation of what the cartoon means again and write two, three or four short sentences, just to make sure you understand what the cartoon is saying.

Using your sentences to help you, write a caption for Meghan Markle for the cartoon that will make Mark’s meaning clearer for children or people who haven’t been reading the news this week.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Look through the most recent stories on Kids News and choose one to draw a cartoon about.

Use Mark’s three-step process to get started:

What is my subject?

What do I want to say about this issue?

How do I say it? Do I use visual metaphors (an image that the viewer is meant to understand as a symbol for something else), multiple panels or symbolism (when one idea, feeling or emotion is represented by something else such as a: picture, character, colour or object)?

Time: allow at least 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight all the openers you can find in blue. Discuss if they are powerful and varied openers or not. Why do you think the journalists have used a mix of simple and power openers? Would you change any, and why?



