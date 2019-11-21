arts Reading level: green

The dog is known as man’s best friend.

Through history the domesticated* dog has always had a place in the lives of humans.

People who have pets, especially dogs, are known to have better health. Dogs are being used as companion animals in hospitals and rehabilitation* centres. Families with young children benefit from having a dog.

Dog culture in Europe is very strong. You see people on public transport with their dogs, sitting in restaurants and outdoor cafes. A miniature poodle in a woman’s handbag is not an unusual sight!

In Australia, a culture of dogs in pubs and bars has been building for some time. It seemed a natural and civilised* progression* of our culture that our canine* friends should be able to join us while we relax over a drink and meet with friends and their dogs. Accepting, of course, that the dogs are well behaved.

So when I heard that some councils in Australia were banning dogs in pubs and bars I thought it was a backward step.

I also love to draw dogs and this was a golden opportunity!

Mark Knight’s dogs in bars cartoon. Right-click to open new tab for full-sized image

The thought of a council health inspector walking into a bar and threatening it with closure if all dogs were not removed made me see red … a red kelpie, in fact, sitting at a bar, having a drink.

When I’d drawn the kelpie I thought he can’t drink alone so I sat a staffordshire terrier next to him. Then I added a long-haired jack russell drinking an espresso martini, a german shepherd, a rottweiler, a bloodhound, and a pug having beers, a caboodle, a happy-as bichon frise and at the bar, a little short-haired jack russell licking up a decaf* machiatto. Then I drew a grumpy Bulldog swapping stories with an English sheepdog. I couldn’t leave out a blue heeler, a greyhound or finally a fat lab.

The only thing I’d forgotten to draw was the owners of the dogs.

VIDEO: One Sydney pub has added doggie meals to its menu

Pub meals for dogs

I thought that this could be one of those cartoons that puts the “shoe on the other foot”. Or looking at a subject from a completely different angle.

A role reversal* maybe?

In my cartoon, it’s not the dogs that are banned from bars but the humans! In my drawing, the bar IS for dogs!

I didn’t want to have the dog’s owners banished so I was looking for the right person to be stopped from entering the dog’s bar. I decided it should be a council inspector!

The barman tells him quite strongly that “we don’t serve your kind here!”

I’ll drink to that.

GLOSSARY

domesticated: not wild

not wild rehabilitation: recovery

recovery civilised: getting along well in society

getting along well in society progression: moving towards something better

moving towards something better canine: dog

dog decaf: without caffeine

without caffeine role reversal: switching normal roles

EXTRA READING

QUICK QUIZ

Which government bodies wanted to ban dogs in bars? What does ‘shoe on the other foot’ mean What made Mark Knight see red? Who is banished in Mark Knight’s bar? Name three types of dog in the cartoon.

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Gone to the dogs

Read Mark’s explanation about why he chose to draw dogs in a bar for his cartoon and write two, three or four short sentences, just to make sure you understand what the cartoon is saying.

Now consider a new caption for the cartoon to describe how you feel about the issue.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking



2. Extension

Look through the most recent stories on Kids News and choose one to draw a cartoon about. Use Mark’s three-step process to get started:

What is my subject?

What do I want to say about this issue?

How do I say it? Do I use visual metaphors (an image that the viewer is meant to understand as a symbol for something else), multiple panels or symbolism (when one idea, feeling or emotion is represented by something else such as a: picture, character, colour or object)?

Time: allow at least 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

With a partner see if you can identify all the doing words/verbs in this text. Highlight them in yellow and then make a list of them all down your page. Now see if you and your partner can come up with a synonym for the chosen verb. Make sure it still makes sense in the context it was taken from.

Try to replace some of the original verbs with your synonyms and discuss if any are better and why.

Curriculum Links: English, Big Write and VCOP



