As the world goes into lockdown* due to the coronavirus* pandemic*, people are having to adapt to new ways of living.

To try to contain the spread of the virus, governments around the world have ordered people to stay in their homes. You just have to look at the streets in our cities and suburbs here in Australia to see that people now seem to be listening. The streets are empty.

But in the middle of all the gloom, one of the most uplifting things I’ve seen online during this period of self-isolation* came out of Italy — one of the hardest hit nations.

Confined* to their apartments, Italians could not resist that most human of instincts and that is to commune*, so they all came out on to the balconies and sang as one. Some even played musical instruments.

It was amazing and beautiful. It was a demonstration of the human spirit that even though we are physically isolated, we can still come together as one in other ways.

I loved this image and wanted to use it in a cartoon but I wasn’t sure how? I put the picture in a draw in the back of my mind and waited for the right occasion.

Italians take to their balconies in national anthem singalong

That occasion came this week when the Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has one of the most difficult jobs at the moment, was alerting Australians on the latest rules we must follow to stay safe.

He talked about schools and whether they should stay open or not.

His advice from health experts was that they should remain open and children should keep going to school. He probably lost a lot of likes from kids for that decision but he said young people were less affected by the virus and health workers who have kids at school might have to stay at home and mind their children if schools were closed.

We need all our health workers on the job at the moment so the advice was to keep schools open.

But the premiers of Victoria and New South Wales disagreed and wanted schools closed as well as other tougher shutdown measures.

There was disharmony*!

The National Cabinet, which consists of all state and territory leaders and the Prime Minister, is running the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and has to have a strong united voice on decisions so the public can clearly understand what is going on.

This split was not good.

That’s when I thought of all those Italians singing together in perfect harmony* during their darkest times. Why can’t our leaders do that? I pulled that image from the drawer in my brain and set about turning it into a cartoon.

Mark Knight’s school closures cartoon. Right-click and open in new tab for full-size image.

I drew an apartment block where all the balconies face in on each other. Strung between the apartments are washing lines with clothes drying on them to give it a realistic feel.

On their balconies were the PM, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian all singing … but they were singing different things!

The PM with his guitar was singing about schools remaining open, Mr Andrews with his banjo was belting out in a strong voice how they should close and Ms Berejiklian was on a tuba pumping out a tune about closing everything! Quite an unpleasant noise unlike the beautiful harmonies* coming from those Italian residents.

But I needed a punchline*, a comment from a member of the public who symbolised the thoughts of the common man or woman. So on the floor below the politicians, there are two residents on their balconies and one of them is bemoaning the noise from above and encouraging the politicians to all try and sing from the same songbook.

Good advice! The cartoon shows we all have to work together in these difficult times.

GLOSSARY

lockdown: a state of isolation or limited movement

a state of isolation or limited movement coronavirus: a virus that causes illness in humans and animals

a virus that causes illness in humans and animals pandemic: a disease that spread across the world

a disease that spread across the world self-isolation: separating yourself from others

separating yourself from others confined: kept in one space

kept in one space commune: to come together as a community

to come together as a community disharmony: conflict or disagreement

conflict or disagreement harmony: a pleasing combination of musical notes

a pleasing combination of musical notes punchline: the final phrase of a joke or story

QUICK QUIZ

Which human instinct could the Italians not resist? Which premiers disagreed with the PM on schools? What is the National Cabinet? Name the instruments the three leaders are playing. What is the message behind Mark Knight’s cartoon?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. New punchline

Cartoonist Mark Knight has used a musical punchline from the apartment resident to express how ordinary Australians are feeling about the disharmony between leaders about schools staying open or closed.

Read Mark’s explanation of what the cartoon means again and write two, three or four short sentences, just to make sure you understand what the cartoon is saying.

Using your sentences to help you, write a new punchline for the cartoon that will keep Mark’s meaning the same and still make the purpose of the cartoon clear for children or people who haven’t been reading the news this week.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking



2. Extension

Look through the most recent stories on Kids News and choose one to draw a cartoon about.

Use Mark’s three-step process to get started:

What is my subject?

What do I want to say about this issue?

How do I say it? Do I use visual metaphors (an image that the viewer is meant to understand as a symbol for something else), multiple panels or symbolism (when one idea, feeling or emotion is represented by something else such as a: picture, character, colour or object)?

Time: allow at least 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Humanities, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking



VCOP ACTIVITY

A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter.

How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing?

What are they?

Can you sort them into their categories?

