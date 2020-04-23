Making music in times of trouble

arts Reading level: green

A Queensland music shop is “busier than Christmas” during the COVID-19 disruption as people turn to musical instruments to keep them occupied.

The manager of Manny’s in Brisbane, Qld, expected tough times ahead for the business when the federal government brought in restrictions on going out and non-essential shopping to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Manny’s manager Jamie Hanford said the tempo* for the business had only increased.

“On a normal day during the year we might have a couple of boxes of stock come in but now we have had about five to six pallets a day,” he said.

“We’ve been absolutely smashed, ukuleles, drums, guitars, pretty much right across the boards it’s been people wanting to get instruments.”

The rewarding and therapeutic* nature of music is why people are turning to the arts to get through isolation.

“You feel amazing when you learn that new song or master that riff*, but it’s also something you can pick up or play at the end of the day and just let things go,” Mr Hanford said.

The store has a strict 25-person door policy, including staff, which has the music store looking more like a concert with lines out the door on busy days.

“We are super cautious at the moment we have a good amount of PPE*, we are washing hands, we’ve got sanitiser, all the usual sort of stuff,” he said

The store has markings on the ground and signs on the instruments to ensure social distancing and clean equipment.

VIDEO: Geelong Doctor Suzie Rayner uses music to send a message about COVID-19

Geelong doctor performs coronavirus song

UKULELE TO THE RESCUE

Even before COVID-19 restrictions, Australians were going crazy for ukuleles.

In mid-March, the Australian Music Association estimated annual ukulele imports* to Australia had reached 200,000.

The figure is 50,000 units ahead of the next most imported instrument, the acoustic guitar.

The co-ordinator of two community ukulele clubs in Melbourne, Victoria — Whittle C Ukes and Bundy Ukes — Cathy Edwards said the surge* in popularity for “the happy instrument” came as no surprise.

“Ukuleles are affordable at mainly just $40, they’re very achievable and most importantly you can’t be sad playing the ukulele,” she said.

“It’s a very cheerful instrument.”

MUSIC A COMFORT

Since physical distancing restrictions began, Ms Edwards has been helping her ukulele players connect online with Zoom meetings.

“That’s been okay for some of my groups who are computer able, for others it’s more difficult,” she said.

One of the uke groups has 18 of the 21 members able to continue playing together online but another group, with an average member age of 82, have only two members able to join a Zoom meeting.

Ms Edwards said despite missing being together in the one room, the ability to play a musical instrument is some comfort.

“Many of them have said it has been a saving emotionally to be able to play their ukulele.”

While she’s waiting for face-to-face teaching to restart, Ms Edwards has an at-home project of her own.

“One of my ukulele players, she has emailed me some piano music — she’s 80-something — and we are each learning one part of a duet. When this is over we will play it together on a grand piano.”

GLOSSARY

tempo: the speed of the beat

the speed of the beat therapeutic: makes you better or feel better

makes you better or feel better riff: short, repeated phrase in music

short, repeated phrase in music PPE: personal protective equipment

personal protective equipment imports: goods brought in from overseas

goods brought in from overseas surge: big increase in a short time

EXTRA READING

Hip hop makes cheese taste great

Scientists to make the Murray River sing

Why drawing is a cure for boredom

Young people need to turn down the music

QUICK QUIZ

How many pallets of stock is the music shop going through a day? How does that compare to normal times? What are the two most imported instruments in Australia? What sort of emotion does Cathy Edwards use to describe a ukulele? How have some of the ukulele players been catching up? What is Cathy Edwards going to play on the grand piano and who with?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What could you do?

Why do you think that it is a good thing that people are learning new skills or taking up new hobbies right now? Write as many reasons that you can think of.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Can you design a new musical instrument? Maybe you could combine two instruments to make a new one, improve one that already exists or come up with something completely new! Draw the design of your instrument and write some instructions that will help someone play it.

Time: allow at least 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Music, Design and Technologies

VCOP ACTIVITY

Up-Level It

Scan through the article and see if you can locate three words that you consider to be basic, or low level. Words we use all the time and they can be replaced by more sophisticated words, words like good and said are examples of overused words.

Once you have found them, see if you can up-level them. Think of synonyms you could use instead of these basic words, but make sure they still fit into the context of the article.

Re-read the article with your new words.

Did it make it better?

Why/Why not?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you play a musical instrument? Has it been a good thing to do while you’re at home? If not, would you like to?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.