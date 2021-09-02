Lockdown dives produce winning nature snap of leafy seadragon

arts Reading level: green

An unscheduled stay led to a unique bond between artist and subject for the winning entry in the 2021 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition.

Camouflaged* in a shallow reef off South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula, the leafy seadragon came to trust NSW photographer Scott Portelli’s presence during multiple diving sessions.

It is among an array of stunning images – from silhouetted* boxing kangaroos, to an airborne whale and a kookaburra family huddling in the snow – in this year’s finalists exhibition.

Mr Portelli took his $10,00 prize-winning photograph, titled Leafy Night, during March 2020, when the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions halted his planned year-long journey around Australia.

“The nationwide lockdown was declared and we were stuck for six weeks at a small campground in the Fleurieu Peninsula. This ended up being a blessing in disguise,” he said.

“After several encounters with one particular seadragon it appeared to become unperturbed* by my presence and I was able to compose* a shot that tightly captured its eyes, features and appendages* front on.”

Competition judges Narelle Autio, Trent Parke and Stavros Pippos said Mr Portelli’s image “transformed the seadragon from a tiny sea creature into the illusion* of a mythical* beast”.

Mr Portelli said he wanted to show the creature’s intricate* details in a different way.

“I wanted to capture the essence* of this delicate* and vulnerable* species that are only found in the south of Australia,” he said.

“The more we understand the ocean and its inhabitants the more people will feel connected and take action to protect our ocean creatures.”

The Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year is an annual competition that is open to photographers of all ages, skill levels and nationalities. It asks people to submit images of fauna, flora or landscapes in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and the New Guinea regions.

As well as Mr Portelli’s overall winning entry, 10 category winners and runners-up were announced for 2021. Their shots are being exhibited at the SA Museum in Adelaide until October 31, before moving to the Australian Museum in Sydney until January 2022.

GLOSSARY

camouflaged: blended in with the surrounds and difficult to see

blended in with the surrounds and difficult to see silhouetted: show as a dark shape or outline against a brighter background

show as a dark shape or outline against a brighter background unperturbed: not worried or concerned

not worried or concerned compose: create

create illusion: idea or belief that is not real

idea or belief that is not real mythical: imaginary, not real

imaginary, not real appendages: parts that are added or attached to something larger or more important

parts that are added or attached to something larger or more important intricate: very complex or detailed

very complex or detailed essence: the most important part of something

the most important part of something delicate: fragile, easily damaged

fragile, easily damaged vulnerable: at risk of being harmed

QUICK QUIZ

What creature is the overall winning photograph of? What is the name of the photographer who took the photograph? What is the name of the winning photograph? Why did the photographer find himself stuck in South Australia? How often is the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition held?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Photo Gallery

What beautiful photographs were entered into this competition! If you had to choose three that you could hang in your family home, which three would they be? Give a description of them, why you love the photo and why you would choose to frame and hang them at your place. You can view more of the photographs at samuseum.sa.gov.au/c/npoty/gallery

1.

2.

3.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: The Arts, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Work out how many pictures are from each region or country.

Out of the total number of shortlisted entries how many are from Australia?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: Mathematics

VCOP ACTIVITY

Beautiful Pictures with Beautiful Words

Imagine being either visually impaired or not able to see the beautiful pictures that come out of the National Geographic photo competition. Maybe you are on the phone to Nanna and you really want to share your favourite picture with her. How do you do it?

You need to describe it in clear and specific detail of course!

Let’s try: pick your favourite picture from the article and list four things that really stand out in it. Label these in order of 1-4, with No. 1 being the top highlight for you. Then under each feature you have chosen, list two reasons why it stands out to you.

Now you have enough key points, and the order in which to describe your favourite picture by sharing the features you really want to highlight.

Have a go at verbally describing your picture to a friend. Start by introducing which picture you selected (My favourite picture is …). Then continue by explaining your No. 1 feature with its two reasons why it stands out (I chose it because …). Use a time connection (next, then, secondly) or a reinforcing connective (furthermore, in addition to, as well as) to link to the next feature on your list. Continue on until you have explained all four features and why. How did it sound?

Mapping out the key points and then verbally practising your responses is a fantastic way to prepare to write. Try it on your next piece of text for school. I bet your teacher will be very impressed with your response.