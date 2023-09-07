Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

Just breathtaking! Ocean Photographer of the Year finalists

September 7, 2023

A manatee pictured by Sylvie Ayer for the ocean photographer competition. media_cameraA manatee pictured by Sylvie Ayer for the ocean photographer competition.

Awe-inspiring* images capturing the weird and wonderful life in our oceans have been short-listed for the 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year awards.

Dive in to a world of airborne penguins, serene* manatees, and a lizardfish that’s bitten off more than it can chew, as we highlight some of the finalists.

Nicholas Holton A humpback whale lands gracefully on its back after launching its enormous frame out of the depths of the Pacific Ocean. Australia media_cameraNicholas Holton: A humpback whale lands gracefully on its back after launching its enormous frame out of the depths of the Pacific Ocean. Australia
Renee Capazzola Peaceful coexistence: A paddleboarder enjoys the sunset, while a stingray swims below the surface. Mo'orea, French Polynesia media_cameraRenee Capazzola: Peaceful coexistence* – a paddleboarder enjoys the sunset, while a stingray swims below the surface. Mo’orea, French Polynesia
Michael Haluwana Illuminated by the Arctic sun, a polar bear walks across a glacier that is adorned by a waterfall. Arctic media_cameraMichael Haluwana: Illuminated* by the Arctic sun, a polar bear walks across a glacier with a waterfall. Arctic
Blacktip reef sharks with birds and sunset seen through Snell's window. This single in-camera image was taken in Moorea, French Polynesia where sharks thrive in a healthy ecosystem due to strong legal protections. media_cameraRenee Capozzola: Blacktip reef sharks and sunset seen through Snell’s window. Mo’orea, French Polynesia
Jack Pokoj A lizardfish’s open mouth reveals its last meal. The Philippines media_cameraJack Pokoj: A lizardfish’s open mouth reveals its last meal. The Philippines
Craig Parry A gentoo penguin, the fastest penguin species in the world, charges across the water. Antarctica media_cameraCraig Parry: A gentoo penguin, the fastest penguin species in the world, charges across the water. Antarctica
Kat Zhou media_cameraKat Zhou: A Caribbean reef octopus mother and her eggs. West Palm Beach, Florida
A freediver appears to be flying in the calm, blue waters of the Aegean Sea. Greece media_cameraDavid Alpert: A freediver appears to be flying in the calm, blue waters of the Aegean Sea. Greece
Shane Gross A rarely photographed juvenile prowfish hides behind a curtain of a lion’s mane jellyfish’s stinging tentacles. North Pacific Ocean media_cameraShane Gross: A rarely photographed juvenile prowfish hides behind a curtain of a lion’s mane jellyfish’s stinging tentacles. North Pacific Ocean
Remuna Beca A curious nurse shark peaks above the water line to investigate the photographer’s presence. The Bahamas media_cameraRemuna Beca: A curious nurse shark peeks above the water line to investigate the photographer’s presence. The Bahamas
Andrei Savin A porcelain crab sits on top of a sea pen, its constant companion. The Philippines media_cameraAndrei Savin: A porcelain crab sits on top of a sea pen, its constant companion. The Philippines
Gabriel Barathieu During low tide, a coral reef is perfectly mirrored on the surface. Mayotte Island media_cameraGabriel Barathieu: During low tide, a coral reef is perfectly mirrored on the surface. Mayotte Island
Cedric Peneau A whitemouth moray eel’s intricate body fills the image’s entire background. Réunion Island media_cameraCedric Peneau: A whitemouth moray eel’s intricate* body fills the image’s entire background. Réunion Island
James Ferrara A freediver gazes up at the intricate ice patterns below the surface of a frozen lake. Canada media_cameraJames Ferrara: A freediver gazes up at the ice patterns below the surface of a frozen lake. Canada
Nicolas Hahn A fever of mobula rays swim peacefully in the shallow waters of the Gulf of California. Baja California Sur, Mexico media_cameraNicolas Hahn: A fever* of mobula rays swim peacefully in the shallow waters of the Gulf of California. Baja California Sur, Mexico
Florian Ledoux Against a backdrop of melting ice and changing tides, a determined young polar bear cub navigates the unforgiving waters of the Arctic. Svalbard, Norway media_cameraFlorian Ledoux: Against a backdrop of melting ice and changing tides, a determined young polar bear cub navigates the unforgiving* waters of the Arctic. Svalbard, Norway
Jingyi Wang During low tide two fishers use their traditional fishing nets to scoop up their catch. China media_cameraJingyi Wang: During low tide two fishermen use their traditional* fishing nets to scoop up their catch. China
Henley Spiers A blue-footed booby rises up amongst vast sardine shoals with a fish in its beak. Baja California Sur, Mexico media_cameraHenley Spiers: A blue-footed booby rises up among sardine shoals* with a fish in its beak. Baja California Sur, Mexico
Yung Sen Wu A curious spider squat lobster checks out the photographer’s camera lens. The Philippines media_cameraYung Sen Wu: A curious spider squat lobster checks out the photographer’s camera lens. The Philippines
Ollie Clarke A portrait of an actively hunting octopus reveals numerous motion lines. Indonesia media_cameraOllie Clarke: A portrait of an actively hunting octopus reveals numerous motion lines. Indonesia
Sylvie Ayer A manatee enjoys the crystal-clear waters of the Homosassa River. Florida media_cameraSylvie Ayer: A manatee enjoys the crystal-clear waters of the Homosassa River. Florida
Brandon Berry The essence of Raja Ampat: Myriad colourful soft corals and schools of sweetlips in one frame. Raja Ampat, Indonesia media_cameraBrandon Berry: Many colourful soft corals and schools of sweetlips in one frame. Raja Ampat, Indonesia
László Földi The negative side of wildlife tourism: While swimming with a whale shark, one person attempts to touch the individual. Egypt media_cameraLászló Földi: The negative side of wildlife tourism: While swimming with a whale shark, one person attempts to touch the individual. Egypt
Celia Kujala A curious group of Steller sea lions circle the photographer. Canada media_cameraCelia Kujala: A curious group of Steller sea lions circle the photographer. Canada
Kat Zhou. media_cameraKat Zhou: A South Right Whale fin-slaps the surface. Peninsula Valdez, Argentina

GLOSSARY

  • awe-inspiring: amazing and worthy of respect or admiration
  • serene: calm
  • coexistence: able to live together
  • illuminated: brightened with light
  • intricate: very detailed
  • fever: name for a group of rays
  • unforgiving: a harsh or hostile place or situation
  • traditional: long-established over time
  • shoals: a large number of fish swimming together

QUICK QUIZ
1. What is the name of the competition?
2. Name the water bodies mentioned in some captions (oceans, seas, gulfs etc)
3. List the images that have a mirror image in them.
4. What is a group of rays called?
5. What name would you give a large group of fish swimming together?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Caption it!
Read the existing captions on each picture, then view the image again. Write news captions for each image using as many descriptive words as you can. You could write the caption from the animal’s perspective for a bit of fun.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum links: English, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension
Choose one of the photographs and try to imagine what happens next to the animal, person or photographer who is taking it.
Write a short story of about 100 to 200 words. Use the details from the photograph to inspire your story.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Visual Communication Design, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY
1. Read with Kung Fu punctuation
Pair up with someone to read the article introduction and captions for each photograph between you. Stand up to make it easy to demonstrate your Kung Fu punctuation.

Practise reading one sentence at a time. Now read it again, while acting out the punctuation as you read.
Read and act three sentences before swapping with your partner.

Now ask your partner to read a sentence out loud while you try and act out the punctuation. Can you keep up? Swap over?
Try acting out two sentences – are you laughing yet?

Extra Reading in arts