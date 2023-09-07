Just breathtaking! Ocean Photographer of the Year finalists

arts Reading level: green

Awe-inspiring* images capturing the weird and wonderful life in our oceans have been short-listed for the 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year awards.

Dive in to a world of airborne penguins, serene* manatees, and a lizardfish that’s bitten off more than it can chew, as we highlight some of the finalists.

GLOSSARY

awe-inspiring: amazing and worthy of respect or admiration

amazing and worthy of respect or admiration serene: calm

calm coexistence: able to live together

able to live together illuminated: brightened with light

brightened with light intricate: very detailed

very detailed fever: name for a group of rays

name for a group of rays unforgiving: a harsh or hostile place or situation

a harsh or hostile place or situation traditional: long-established over time

long-established over time shoals: a large number of fish swimming together

QUICK QUIZ

1. What is the name of the competition?

2. Name the water bodies mentioned in some captions (oceans, seas, gulfs etc)

3. List the images that have a mirror image in them.

4. What is a group of rays called?

5. What name would you give a large group of fish swimming together?



CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Caption it!

Read the existing captions on each picture, then view the image again. Write news captions for each image using as many descriptive words as you can. You could write the caption from the animal’s perspective for a bit of fun.

Time: allow at least 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum links: English, Visual Arts, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Choose one of the photographs and try to imagine what happens next to the animal, person or photographer who is taking it.

Write a short story of about 100 to 200 words. Use the details from the photograph to inspire your story.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Arts, Visual Communication Design, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Read with Kung Fu punctuation

Pair up with someone to read the article introduction and captions for each photograph between you. Stand up to make it easy to demonstrate your Kung Fu punctuation.

Practise reading one sentence at a time. Now read it again, while acting out the punctuation as you read.

Read and act three sentences before swapping with your partner.

Now ask your partner to read a sentence out loud while you try and act out the punctuation. Can you keep up? Swap over?

Try acting out two sentences – are you laughing yet?