Fifth grader Vidyun R Hebbar wins Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year prize

A 10-year-old boy has won a prestigious* international wildlife photography competition for his shot of a spider weaving its web in the light of a passing tuktuk*.

Vidyun R Hebbar won the Natural History Museum’s Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for 2021 with his photograph titled Dome home.

The fifth grader, who started taking photographs at the age of three, lives in Bengaluru, India, and enjoys capturing everyday city creatures that are often overlooked.

He found this tiny tent spider, with a leg span of less than 15mm, in its web in a gap in a wall at his local theme park.

A passing tuktuk provided the colourful backdrop to set off the spider’s web, a network of tangled threads that form a dome and make it difficult for prey to escape.

“The jury loved this photo from the beginning of the judging process,” said jury member and a museum researcher Dr Natalie Cooper.

“It is a great reminder to look more closely at the small animals we live with every day, and to take your camera with you everywhere.

“You never know where that award-winning image is going to come from.”

Vidyun’s photograph won in the age 10 and under category and also earned him the overall title of Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year, which is open to photographers aged up to 18.

French underwater photographer and biologist* Laurent Ballesta won the grand title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his shot of the rare sight of camouflage groupers leaving a mating frenzy which happens only once a year under a full moon.

Ballesta’s winning shot, titled Creation, was taken on a 24-hour dive at a depth of 20m.

Winners were chosen in 19 categories from more than 50,000 entries from 95 countries.

Australian Adam Oswell won the Photojournalism division for his Elephant in the room photograph, which draws attention to elephants in captivity in Thailand.

The shot shows a young elephant performing underwater at a Thai zoo, watched on by zoo visitors.

Although this performance was promoted as educational and as exercise for the elephants, Oswell was disturbed by the scene.

Animal welfare groups say performances like these exploit* animals because they encourage unnatural behaviour.

Elephant tourism has increased across Asia. In Thailand there are now more elephants in captivity than in the wild.

Another Australian entry, from Doug Gimesy, shows grey-headed flying foxes in Melbourne’s Yarra Bend colony desperately trying to stay cool during a 43C heatwave.

It was a losing battle for many. Park Ranger and grey-headed flying fox project officer Stephen Brend estimated that during this day, more than 4500 flying foxes – about 10 per cent of the colony – died.

The species is currently listed as vulnerable* to extinction, with significant threats including continued habitat destruction and an increase in dangerous heatwaves caused by climate change.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has been run by London’s famous Natural History Museum for more than 50 years.

The prestigious awards celebrate the beauty of our natural world, including habitats, animal behaviour and extraordinary species.

GLOSSARY

prestigious: respected and admired

respected and admired tuktuk: a three-wheeled motorised vehicle used as a taxi

a three-wheeled motorised vehicle used as a taxi biologist: a scientist who studies living things

a scientist who studies living things exploit: when someone uses someone or something unfairly to gain a benefit for themself

when someone uses someone or something unfairly to gain a benefit for themself vulnerable: exposed, at risk

