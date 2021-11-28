arts Reading level: green

It’s time to get drawing for the Kids News Cartoon Contest.

The contest challenges students in Years 3 to 8 to create a cartoon on a news event that matters to them, whether it’s a sporting achievement, a political manoeuvre or an environmental issue that’s made headlines, or even a caricature of someone famous.

News Corp Australia’s big-name cartoonists – Mark Knight, Warren Brown, Brett Lethbridge and Peter Broelman – will judge the entries and create a personal caricature of the winners.

There are three age groups: Years 3-4; Years 5-6; and Years 7-8.

Entries close at 5pm (AEDT) on Friday, December 3.

