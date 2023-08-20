arts Reading level: orange

After actor Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic* nose in the trailer for the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic* Maestro stoked criticism* of anti-Semitism*, the conductor’s* children have come to the defence of the actor.

The teaser trailer* for Maestro, which Cooper directs and stars in, debuted Tuesday and offered the first close-up look at Cooper’s makeup and performance as the great American composer and longtime music director of the New York Philharmonic*. Cooper, who is not Jewish, dons a prosthetic nose as part of his transformation* into Bernstein, who was.

To some, Cooper’s nose in the trailer seemed like the kind of outsizes caricature*that has been a regular feature of Jewish portrayals* throughout film history. The non-profit* group Stop Anti-Semitism called it “sickening.”

“Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper — a non-Jew — to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated ‘Jew nose’ on him,” the group tweeted on X*.

Bernstein’s three children — Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein — on Wednesday issued a statement supporting Cooper, saying they were “touched to the core to witness the depth of (Cooper’s) commitment, his loving embrace of our father’s music and the sheer open-hearted* joy he brought to his exploration.”

“It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations* or misunderstandings of his efforts,” the statement said. “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify* his resemblance*, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.”

The Bernstein children added that “strident* complaints about this issue strike us above all as disingenuous* attempts to bring a successful person down a notch — a practice we observed perpetrated* all too often on our father.”

A representative* for Cooper declined to comment. Netflix, which is distributing the film, also wouldn’t comment.

GLOSSARY

prosthetic : an artificial body part, like a nose, that is made to replace a missing or damaged part

: an artificial body part, like a nose, that is made to replace a missing or damaged part biopic: a biographical movie that tells the story of a person’s life

a biographical movie that tells the story of a person’s life stoked criticism:

anti-Semitism: hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jewish people

hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jewish people conductor: a person who leads an orchestra or other musical ensemble

a person who leads an orchestra or other musical ensemble teaser trailer: a short video that offers a preview of a movie or show to generate interest

a short video that offers a preview of a movie or show to generate interest New York Philharmonic: one of the oldest and most prestigious orchestras in the United States

one of the oldest and most prestigious orchestras in the United States caricature: a picture or imitation of a person or thing that exaggerates certain characteristics

a picture or imitation of a person or thing that exaggerates certain characteristics non-profit group: an organisation that doesn’t aim to make a profit but rather to achieve a specific social or humanitarian goal

an organisation that doesn’t aim to make a profit but rather to achieve a specific social or humanitarian goal X: formerly known as Twitter

formerly known as Twitter transformation: a complete change in appearance or character

a complete change in appearance or character portrayals: representations or depictions of something or someone

representations or depictions of something or someone misrepresentations : incorrect or misleading descriptions or presentations

: incorrect or misleading descriptions or presentations amplify: to make something bigger

to make something bigger open-hearted : being sincere, genuine, and honest in one’s feelings or actions

: being sincere, genuine, and honest in one’s feelings or actions resemblance: similarity or likeness in appearance

similarity or likeness in appearance disingenuous: not being honest or sincere, often pretending to know less than one actually does

not being honest or sincere, often pretending to know less than one actually does perpetrated: carried out or committed

carried out or committed representative: a person who acts on behalf of someone or something

a person who acts on behalf of someone or something strident : a tone of speech or expression that is strong, forceful, and sometimes perceived as aggressive

: a tone of speech or expression that is strong, forceful, and sometimes perceived as aggressive distributing: supplying or making something available to a wider audience

QUICK QUIZ

Who is Bradley Cooper and what role is he playing in the upcoming movie Maestro? Why did some people criticise Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in the movie trailer? How did Leonard Bernstein’s children react to Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of their father? What feature of Bradley Cooper’s appearance did some people find problematic in the trailer? Who is distributing the movie Maestro, and did they provide any comments about the situation?

