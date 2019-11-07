arts Reading level: green

“The race that stops a nation” is how the Melbourne Cup is most often described.

For 158 years it has been a day where people who never watch horse racing or place a bet, stop whatever they are doing and find themselves in front of a television cheering for a bunch of thoroughbred* horses with jockeys aboard on a 3200m gallop around the famous Flemington racecourse.

Stranger still, Australians can remember the names of the trainers such as Bart Cummings who won 12 Cups and the horses who became legends of the race — Archer, Phar Lap, Makybe Diva and Prince of Penzance to name a few.

In 1993, an Irish horse named Vintage Crop won the Cup.

It was the first time a horse outside of Australasia had won and it started the internationalisation* of our greatest horse race.

Horses from Europe, Asia and the US owned by racing dynasties*, sheiks*, royalty and billionaire business people came here to try their luck. Success for the international raiders*, as they were called, followed and soon the Melbourne Cup was dominated by foreign horses.

It seemed that the days of an Australian horse winning would be few and far between* and that local runners could not compete with the internationals.

This year looked like the foreigners would dominate again with just three horses bred in Australia in the Cup.

To add to this, ABC TV had aired shocking footage of former racehorses from NSW being cruelly handled and killed in a Queensland knackery*. It shocked the general public and the racing industry. Protesters and animal rights* groups called for the Cup to be banned.

The Melbourne Cup needed a good news story!

Each year when the Cup is run, I usually draw a cartoon about the result or something about the day.

Watching the race I wondered what I would draw about when it was all done and dusted. Disappointingly, I thought, it would probably be another horse owned by a billionaire sheik getting up to win.

I need not have worried, for it was one of the more exciting races on record. Despite the field being dominated by overseas gallopers, the chestnut gelding* Vow and Declare, a horse bred in Australia, ridden by Aussie jockey Craig Williams, trained by local trainer Danny O’Brien and owned by a schoolteacher and the Mayor of Gympie in Queensland went to the front early and held on to win.

You can’t get any more Australian than that! It was big news. Australia had held on to the Cup.

Mark Knight’s Melbourne Cup cartoon. Right-click and open in new tab to see full size.

I sat down at my desk wondering how I would cartoon this “against the odds”* win that symbolised* a lot of what it is to be an Aussie. I was watching the presentation of the Cup when an idea came to me about a new Australian tradition for celebrating a sporting victory.

It was started by Daniel Ricciardo the Australian Grand Prix driver, who celebrated his car race victories with a “shoey” — drinking champagne from his sweaty race shoe.

Yuck!!!

But it was popular with fans and became linked with an Aussie winning on the world stage.

“Well”, I thought, “if Daniel Ricciardo can do it then why not an Aussie horse winning the Melbourne Cup?”

The problem was you can’t drink out of a horse shoe. So I pictured Vow and Declare with his jockey Craig Williams, who has lent him his riding boot to toast the victory in the most Australian of ways. With a shoey!

Melbourne Cup 2019: Vow and Declare wins by a nose

GLOSSARY

thoroughbred: a horse of pure breed

a horse of pure breed internationalisation: making something international

making something international dynasties: succession of family members who are leaders in business, politics or another field

succession of family members who are leaders in business, politics or another field sheiks: an Arab leader

an Arab leader raiders: a person who intends to steal something

a person who intends to steal something few and far between: not happening often

not happening often knackery: a place where horses are killed

a place where horses are killed animal rights: the rights of animals to live free from human abuse

the rights of animals to live free from human abuse gelding: male horse with testicles removed

male horse with testicles removed against the odds: unlikely

unlikely symbolised: be a symbol of

