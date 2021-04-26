Bushfire Poetry Comp winners impress judge Jackie French

arts Reading level: green

Young writers have used the power of simple words and real experiences to win over renowned* author and Kids News Poetry Competition judge Jackie French.

Announcing the winners and runners-up of the poetry competition, Ms French said she was moved by the entries with the “greatest authenticity* and insight*” into the Black Summer fires that devastated much of Australia in the summer of 2019-2020.

THE WINNERS ARE

First prize – primary school

Sunrise on a Hill by Lincoln Alderman

Judge’s comment: “A poet’s job is to see the world beyond the cliche*. This simple but deeply moving poem is written not just with beauty and clarity but the searing insight of a poetic observer, who has found new words to describe an old terror. A wonderful work.”

Runner-up – primary school

I Will Never Forget by James Fielding

Judge’s comment: “A vivid, simple poem that takes the fire experience and turns it into a story that shows those who only know bushfire from images on TV what it is like to be a child survivor.”

First prize – secondary school

Unearthly by Manu Sage

Judge’s comment: “This was the simplest of all poems, and so the most poignant*. Rich images can make us see fire in new ways, but simple words can often be the most powerful way to share an ‘unearthly’ experience.”

Runner-up – secondary school

Losses by Ignatius Hassett

Judge’s comment: “The immediacy* and insight of this poem are beautiful, as is the universality* of its theme.”

These students’ poems will feature in a book commemorating the Black Summer bushfires.

The book, called Fighting Spirit, is a joint project between HarperCollins, News Corp Australia and the National Bushfire Recovery Agency. It will be distributed to schools and libraries in bushfire-affected regions, as well as sold in bookstores throughout Australia.

Primary school winner Lincoln, 12, of Coolagolite near Cobargo in NSW, said he was thrilled his poem would be published.

“I can’t believe it that something I wrote would be published in a proper book by HarperCollins,” he said.

“I feel proud of the award. I’m proud of my family, my school and my friends.

“One of the parents told me the other day that ‘I had done Cobargo proud’. That was a great feeling to have done that.”

Lincoln, who is in grade 6 at Cobargo Primary School, said he entered the poetry competition after his teachers encouraged students to put their feelings about the fire down in writing.

His poem recalls the frightening night his family had to flee the flames.

“We were camping that night down the paddock and had lots of family and friends staying over,” he explained.

“There were holes in our tents from the embers and it was hot. My sister Astrid and cousin Tahlia got out of their tent and said, ‘wow check out this sunrise.’

“I will never forget that image of the fire coming over the hill towards our property. It looked alive, like an enormous herd of red, orange-coloured cattle on the move coming over the hillside.

“When we evacuated, I looked out the back window of the car and saw a huge fire and I felt worried. Then my Dad said ‘don’t worry, if we stick together, we will be OK’.”

Primary school runner-up James, 11, also wrote about his own experiences and the fear he felt when the fire came close to his home at Nowra South, on the NSW south coast.

“I am really thankful that I had the opportunity to write a poem about my experience of the bushfires,” the Grade 5 student said.

“Writing the poem allowed me to talk about my experience of the events of New Year’s Eve 2019, when our house was under threat.

“It allowed me to talk about the fires with my mum and put it all behind me. Thank you Kids News, HarperCollins and Jackie French.”

GLOSSARY

renowned: famous and respected

famous and respected authenticity: the quality of being real or true

the quality of being real or true insight: accurate and deep understanding

accurate and deep understanding cliche: a phrase or idea that is overused and not original

a phrase or idea that is overused and not original poignant: causing deep feelings, often of sadness or regret

causing deep feelings, often of sadness or regret immediacy: feeling of being directly involved

feeling of being directly involved universality: being everywhere or involving everyone

QUICK QUIZ

What two qualities did Jackie French like most about the winning poems? What is the winning primary school poem called? What is the winning secondary school poem called? What will happening to the students’ winning poems? How did Lincoln describe the sight of the flames coming over the hill?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Black Summer

These children were probably able to write such moving poetry as they had personal experience with the Black Summer bushfires that affected many parts of Australia at the end of 2019 and early 2020. Use the image gallery below to write a short paragraph or free verse poem about what feelings and emotions are evoked in you or how the people that experienced these bushfires might have been feeling.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social

2. Extension

After reading the Kids News article, what does winning this competition and having their poems published mean to these students and bushfire survivors?

Are you interested in reading this book and connecting with the words they’ve written?

How could you get a copy?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Proper Noun Police

A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter.

How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing?

What are they?

Can you sort them into their categories?