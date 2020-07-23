Awesome iPhone photo award winners

arts Reading level: green

The winners from the annual iPhone Photo Awards have been revealed – and it’s hard to believe they were taken on a mobile.

The competition is described as the ‘Oscars* of mobile photography’, and only allows photos taken with an iPhone or iPad.

It goes to show how skilled photographers can capture stunning images even on smartphones.

And it proves that today’s mobiles are equipped with seriously impressive cameras – though mobile apps and add-on lenses to improve the shots were allowed.

Photos entered into the competition can’t be published anywhere other than the photographer’s own social media, and compete in categories like animals, portraits and architecture.

All snappers also compete for four Photographer of the Year prizes (Grand Prize plus 1st, 2nd and 3rd, below).

This year, the Grand Prize winner was UK-based photographer Dimpy Bhalotia, who spends her days snapping the streets of London.

Her winning snap was taken on an iPhone X in Banaras, India – capturing boys leaping through the air.

There are loads of standout shots featured in the competition, however. Here are some of the category winners.

This story was first published on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

GLOSSARY

Oscars: The Academy Awards for films given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

EXTRA READING

Photos of the world at work 2019

World’s best wildlife photos 2019

The most amazing wildlife photos of the year

Photos of ancient cultures

QUICK QUIZ

What two devices could the entrants take the photos on? How often is this competition held? Who is Dimpy? Where does she live? Can you enter a photo that has been in a magazine? Can the photos be edited with an app?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

</p> <div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086" title="Kids News" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Kids News</a> Â· <a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086/iphone-photography-awards-winners" title="iPhone Photography Awards winners" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">iPhone Photography Awards winners</a></div> <p>

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Explain Your Choice

Look carefully at the winning photos. Imagine that you are one of the judges of the competition. For each photo, write down the reasons why you chose that photo as one of the best.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Visual Communication Design, Visual Arts

2. Extension

Choose one of the photos in today’s story. Use this photo as the inspiration for a piece of creative writing.

Time: allow at least 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Punctuation Pursuit

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight as many pieces of punctuation as you can find in green. Discuss how these are being used, where and how often. What level of the punctuation pyramid is the journalist using in this article?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would you like to take a winning photo of?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.