Awesome iPhone photo award winners

The winners from the annual iPhone Photo Awards have been revealed – and it’s hard to believe they were taken on a mobile.
The competition is described as the ‘Oscars* of mobile photography’, and only allows photos taken with an iPhone or iPad.
It goes to show how skilled photographers can capture stunning images even on smartphones.
And it proves that today’s mobiles are equipped with seriously impressive cameras – though mobile apps and add-on lenses to improve the shots were allowed.
Photos entered into the competition can’t be published anywhere other than the photographer’s own social media, and compete in categories like animals, portraits and architecture.
All snappers also compete for four Photographer of the Year prizes (Grand Prize plus 1st, 2nd and 3rd, below).
This year, the Grand Prize winner was UK-based photographer Dimpy Bhalotia, who spends her days snapping the streets of London.
Her winning snap was taken on an iPhone X in Banaras, India – capturing boys leaping through the air.
There are loads of standout shots featured in the competition, however. Here are some of the category winners.
This story was first published on The Sun and is republished here with permission.
GLOSSARY
- Oscars: The Academy Awards for films given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
EXTRA READING
Photos of the world at work 2019
World’s best wildlife photos 2019
The most amazing wildlife photos of the year
QUICK QUIZ
- What two devices could the entrants take the photos on?
- How often is this competition held?
- Who is Dimpy? Where does she live?
- Can you enter a photo that has been in a magazine?
- Can the photos be edited with an app?
LISTEN TO THIS STORY
CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES
1. Explain Your Choice
Look carefully at the winning photos. Imagine that you are one of the judges of the competition. For each photo, write down the reasons why you chose that photo as one of the best.
Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Visual Communication Design, Visual Arts
2. Extension
Choose one of the photos in today’s story. Use this photo as the inspiration for a piece of creative writing.
Time: allow at least 30 minutes to complete this activity
Curriculum Links: English, Critical and Creative Thinking
VCOP ACTIVITY
Punctuation Pursuit
After reading the article, with a partner, highlight as many pieces of punctuation as you can find in green. Discuss how these are being used, where and how often. What level of the punctuation pyramid is the journalist using in this article?
HAVE YOUR SAY: What would you like to take a winning photo of?
No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.