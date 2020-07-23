Brought to you by Newscorp Australia

Awesome iPhone photo award winners

Sean Keach, July 23, 2020 6:45PM The Sun

First-prize winner in the “Other” category, by Danielle Moir. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020 media_cameraFirst-prize winner in the “Other” category, by Danielle Moir. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020

The winners from the annual iPhone Photo Awards have been revealed – and it’s hard to believe they were taken on a mobile.

The competition is described as the ‘Oscars* of mobile photography’, and only allows photos taken with an iPhone or iPad.

It goes to show how skilled photographers can capture stunning images even on smartphones.

And it proves that today’s mobiles are equipped with seriously impressive cameras – though mobile apps and add-on lenses to improve the shots were allowed.

Photos entered into the competition can’t be published anywhere other than the photographer’s own social media, and compete in categories like animals, portraits and architecture.

All snappers also compete for four Photographer of the Year prizes (Grand Prize plus 1st, 2nd and 3rd, below).

This year, the Grand Prize winner was UK-based photographer Dimpy Bhalotia, who spends her days snapping the streets of London.

Her winning snap was taken on an iPhone X in Banaras, India – capturing boys leaping through the air.

iphone photo award grand prize winner media_cameraGrand Prize Picture of the Year – Dimpy Bhalotia. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
iPhone photo award winners media_cameraPicture of the Year 1st – Artsiom Baryshau. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
iphone photo of the year awards media_cameraPicture of the Year 2nd – Geli Zhao. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
iphone photos of the year awards media_cameraPicture of the Year 3rd – Saif Hussain. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020

There are loads of standout shots featured in the competition, however. Here are some of the category winners.

This story was first published on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraAbstract 1st – Tu Odnu. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraAnimals 1st – Xiaojun Zhang. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraArchitecture 1st – Haiyin Lin. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraChildren 1st – Ekaterina Varzar. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraLandscape 1st – Liu Dan. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraLifestyle 1st – Audrey Blake. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraNews Events 1st – Fernando Merlo. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraPeople 1st – Omar Lucas. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraPortrait 1st – Mona Jumaan. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraSeries 1st (one of a series of three) – Dan Liu. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020
Category winners in iphone photography contest media_cameraTravel 1st – Kristian Cruz. Picture: iPhone Photography Awards 2020

