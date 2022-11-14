arts Reading level: red

The elusive* British street artist Banksy has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine’s capital, in what Ukrainians have welcomed as a symbol of their country’s invincibility*.

The world-famous graffiti artist posted three images of the artwork – a gymnast performing a handstand – on Instagram on November 11.

The mural was painted on the ruins of a demolished building in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The caption reads “Borodyanka, Ukraine”.

Together with towns such as Bucha and Irpin, Borodyanka has been severely hit by Russia’s bombardments* and has become a symbol of the devastation wrought by Moscow’s offensive since February.

The town was briefly occupied by Russian forces before they withdrew in April.

“It is a symbol that we are unbreakable and our country is unbreakable,” said 32-year-old Ukrainian Oleksiy Savochka.

A number of murals in the style of Banksy have appeared in and around Kyiv, prompting Ukrainians to think that the anonymous* street artist might be working in the war-ravaged country.

Another graffiti work in Borodyanka shows a little boy throwing a man wearing a judo uniform to the ground, but the artist who painted it has not been confirmed.

The scene could be a possible reference to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is a martial arts enthusiast.

“It is a small boy against an old man and he is defeated, he’s already defeated,” said Bogdan Mashay, a 30-year-old Ukrainian TV journalist.

“It’s unbelievable that Banksy is here in Borodyanka.”

On the side of a ruined building in Irpin, a third mural – also unconfirmed by Banksy – shows a gymnast performing a ribbon routine despite apparently being hurt and wearing a neck collar.

Banksy’s artwork emerged as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Ukraine had taken back the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian forces.

Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.

But Russian troops withdrew last week after almost nine months of fighting and hardship* for the local people.

Locals returning home to a village just outside Kherson embraced their neighbours, with some unable to hold back tears.

“Victory, finally!” said Svitlana Galak, 43, who lost her eldest daughter in the war. “Thank god we’ve been liberated* and everything will now fall into place.”

Images distributed by the Ukrainian military showed Kherson residents dancing around a bonfire singing a patriotic song.

“All of us are elated*,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 12 after declaring the day before that the Black Sea city was back in Kyiv’s hands.

“Before fleeing Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all critical infrastructure*: communication, water supply, heat, electricity,” Mr Zelensky said.

Ukrainian authorities are now working to restore power and other services, and make the area safe for those who live there.

GLOSSARY

elusive: difficult to find or catch

difficult to find or catch invincibility: quality of being unbeatable, impossible to defeat, overcome or subdued

quality of being unbeatable, impossible to defeat, overcome or subdued bombardments: strong and continuous attack of gunfire or bombing

strong and continuous attack of gunfire or bombing anonymous: unknown or unidentified name

unknown or unidentified name hardship: suffering, a state of ongoing difficulty and deprivation

suffering, a state of ongoing difficulty and deprivation liberated: to be released ore freed from something

to be released ore freed from something elated: extremely happy and excited, often because something has happened or been achieved

extremely happy and excited, often because something has happened or been achieved infrastructure: facilities and services in a country, region or city, like power and transport

QUICK QUIZ

What does the confirmed Banksy artwork depict? What does the Borodyanka mural show and has the artist been confirmed? Which strategic southern city on the Black Sea has been reclaimed by Ukraine? What did the Russian forces destroy in the city before retreating? There is a third mural of unconfirmed provenance – where is it and what does it show?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Art depicting hope

Look at the images painted by “Banksy” – or in the Banksy style – and write down some emotions or feelings these artworks evoke in you.

What do you think these paintings mean?

Why are they significant to the people of Ukraine?

Image 1 – Gymnast doing headstand

Image 2 – Young boy fighting martial arts man

Image 3 – Gymnast performing ribbon routine

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Arts; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Banksy has over 11 million followers on Instagram, making his work very popular and able to influence a large part of society. His work is also displayed on publicly visible surfaces such as exterior walls.

Why do you think he chose Borodyanka, Ukraine to paint his latest pieces?

What exposure will this give to a city filled with bombed-out buildings and destruction?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Art; Personal and Social; Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

What happens next?

Imagine this story is part of an animated series made up of three cartoons. The three cartoons tell the complete story and this article is only Part 1. Think about what the rest of the story could be and draw the next two cartoons that tell the story.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Visual Arts; Visual Communication Design; Critical and Creative Thinking