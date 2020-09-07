World’s loneliest elephant free to find friends

animals Reading level: green

An elephant famous for being the ‘world’s loneliest’ will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo for a better home, the animal welfare group helping with the case said.

Kaavan has lived at a zoo in the Pakistan capital of Islamabad in terrible conditions for more than 35 years.

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for animal rights organisation Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions.

Vets gave the overweight elephant Kaavan a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, said Mr Bauer.

In May, Pakistan’s High Court ordered the Marghazar Zoo closed because of its extremely bad conditions.

Rescuing Kaavan from the zoo attracted the attention of animal activists* around the world, who have fought for his relocation since 2016.

“Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates,” Mr Bauer said in a statement released on Saturday.

He said Four Paws was invited by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to safely transfer the remaining animals in the zoo. Kaavan has until now been forced to live a solitary* life in a small enclosure.

Friday’s medical examination showed the elephant was overweight, even as he showed signs of malnutrition*. His nails were cracked and overgrown apparently from years of living in an improper* enclosure with flooring that damaged his feet.

“Following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will now be taken to finalise his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia,” Mr Bauer said.

His recovery will be a long one, said Mr Bauer, adding that Kaavan’s wounds are more than just physical. He also suffers behavioural issues.

Kaavan, who lost his partner in 2012, has battled loneliness as well as poor living conditions. Both have taken their toll.

“He also developed stereotypical* behaviour, which means he shakes his head back and forth for hours. This is mainly because he is simply bored,” said Mr Bauer.

The Four Paws team that carried out Kaavan’s physical included wildlife vets and other experts.

It’s not yet known when Kaavan would be able to travel.

SINGING TO KAAVAN

One of the vets who has been with Kaavan in recent days has been singing to him to help calm him down.

Amir Khalil, a vet who has worked in war zones to rescue animals, is now in Islamabad with Four Paws and has been assessing whether Kaavan is well enough to travel.

“When we arrived 10 days ago … I started to train him and to sing to him and he accommodated* me so we have a relationship,” Dr Khalil said.

He chose to sing a song made famous by Frank Sinatra called “My Way”.

But even with a smooth song, it wasn’t easy or safe handling Kaavan without making him very stressed, so vets fired darts that had a sedative* drug in them to make him sleepy.

After Kaavan woke up, he ate some apples.



GLOSSARY

activists: a person who campaigns to bring change

a person who campaigns to bring change solitary: alone

alone malnutrition: not receiving enough of the nutrients needed for good health

not receiving enough of the nutrients needed for good health improper: not proper, not right

not proper, not right stereotypical: widely held but simplified view of something; in this case it is being used to mean typical or common

widely held but simplified view of something; in this case it is being used to mean typical or common sedative: drug to make an animal sleepy or go to sleep

QUICK QUIZ

Which country has Kaavan been living in? How long ago did Kaavan lose his partner? What is the main reason Kaavan was shaking his head? Why did the vet sing to the elephant? What did Kaavan do after he woke up?

