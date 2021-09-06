World’s funniest wildlife shots are something to smile about

animals Reading level: green

It’s survival of the funniest in the animal kingdom, with the release of this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists.

Animals of all shapes and sizes have been captured by photographers striking unexpectedly silly and human-like poses across the globe.

Funny photos of a monkey in a seemingly painful predicament*, a giggling seal and a laughing snake are among the finalists.

Other animals were captured showing off their dance moves and playing peek-a-boo, while some appeared to be having a bad day.

A close-up image, called “Don’t worry. Be happy!”, captures a blue dragonfly that looks to have a big smile on its face as it frolics* on a flower.

In another image, a tiger using a fallen tree branch to scratch an itch in India appears to be carrying the log on her shoulder.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were started in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam who wanted to create a competition that focused on the lighter side of wildlife photography and helped promote wildlife conservation through humour.

“We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe,” Mr Joynson-Hicks said.

“It was an amazing turnout, especially given the impact of the pandemic.

“The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage* with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious, and we must do all we can to protect it.”

Of the more than 7000 entries, only 42 have been short-listed for the finals, with the category and overall winners to be announced on October 22.

The public can also vote for their favourite photograph in the people’s choice category. Voting is open at comedywildlifephoto.com until October 10.

GLOSSARY

predicament: a difficult, unpleasant or embarrassing situation

a difficult, unpleasant or embarrassing situation frolics: plays or moves about cheerfully

plays or moves about cheerfully engage: participate or become involved

QUICK QUIZ

What are is the name of the photography competition? What is the name of the photograph of the blue dragonfly? When were the awards started? Why did Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam start the awards? How many photographs were received in the awards this year and how many were short-listed for the finals?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Humorous Quotes

Scroll through the beautiful and funny pictures from this wildlife photo competition. Of the 42 finalists, choose your favourite to write a funny quote or story about using speech bubbles. Try and put yourself in the shoes of the creature or make up a funny situation they might be in.

Share your speech bubbles with the class.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

“Through the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, we aim to widen understanding and engagement with global conservation – for the preservation of biodiversity and the health and enrichment of everyone on Earth.”

The above statement is the mission of the creators of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. How do you think this competition promotes conservation and awareness of the world’s wildlife?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Animal Alliterations

Choose one of the photographs from the article and make a list of nouns you could use to name the animal in your chosen photo. For example, instead of a tiger, you could also say cat or feline.

Pick your favourite noun and identify its initial sound – what sound it starts with, not necessarily what letter.

Now, using the initial sound, make a list of adjectives to describe the animal. Try to be specific. Don’t just look at the animal as a whole, look at their different features as well.

Build on these same sound words, and add any verbs and adverbs you could use to describe the animal and their movements.

Try to put it all together and use as many same sound words in a sentence, to create an alliteration about the animal in the picture. For example: the terrifying tiger, tiptoed through tangled trees chasing his prey.