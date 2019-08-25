animals Reading level: green

World nations have strongly backed a plan to protect giraffes as an endangered* species for the first time, drawing praise from conservationists*.

The move, approved at the World Wildlife Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, would control and monitor world trade in giraffe parts, including hides, bone carvings and meat, while stopping short of a full ban.

“So many people are so familiar with giraffes that they think they’re abundant*,” said Susan Lieberman, vice president of international policy* for the Wildlife Conservation Society.

And in Southern Africa, they may be doing OK, but giraffes are critically endangered.”

Ms Lieberman said giraffes were particularly at risk in parts of West, Central and East Africa.

“The giraffe has experienced over 40 per cent decline* in the past 30 years, said Maina Philip Muruthi of the African Wildlife Foundation. “If that trend continues, it means that we are headed toward extinction*.”

The Wildlife Conservation Society said it was concerned about the many threats to giraffes that have already resulted in a drop in population because of habitat* loss, droughts worsened by climate change and the illegal killings and trade in giraffe body parts.

Not all African countries supported the move.

“We see no reason as to why we should support this decision, because Tanzania has a stable and increasing population of giraffes,” said Maurus Msuha, director of wildlife at the Tanzanian Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

“Over 50 per cent of our giraffe population is within the Serengeti ecosystem*, which is well protected. Why should we then go for this?”

The conference was told the population of wild giraffes is actually much smaller than that of wild African elephants.

“We’re talking about a few tens of thousands of giraffes and we’re talking about a few hundreds of thousands of African elephants,” said Tom De Meulenaar, chief of scientific services at the convention.

He said the convention was intended to specifically* address the international trade in giraffes and their parts.

“With fewer giraffes than elephants in Africa, it was a no-brainer to simply regulate* giraffe exports,” said Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the Centre for Biological Diversity.

FACTS ABOUT GIRAFFES

Commonly called: giraffe

giraffe Scientific name: giraffa camelopardalis

giraffa camelopardalis Type of animal: mammal

mammal Eats: giraffes are herbivores, so they eat plants

giraffes are herbivores, so they eat plants Height: 4.2m to 5.8m (3 to 4 times the size of a man)

4.2m to 5.8m (3 to 4 times the size of a man) Weight: up to 1900kg (same as a large car)

up to 1900kg (same as a large car) Lives to: about 25 years in the wild

about 25 years in the wild Way they walk: Unlike most other four-legged mammals like horses, giraffes swing both legs on the same side at almost the same time during their walk, known as ‘pacing’.

Unlike most other four-legged mammals like horses, giraffes swing both legs on the same side at almost the same time during their walk, known as ‘pacing’. Having babies: giraffes give birth standing up, so the first thing a baby giraffe knows is a 2-metre fall to the ground. Despite the bumpy start, baby giraffes can stand up within an hour of birth.

giraffes give birth standing up, so the first thing a baby giraffe knows is a 2-metre fall to the ground. Despite the bumpy start, baby giraffes can stand up within an hour of birth. Tongue: giraffe tongues are huge! About 40-50cm long.

GLOSSARY

endangered: at risk of dying out

at risk of dying out conservationists: people who act to protect and save the environment and wildlife.

people who act to protect and save the environment and wildlife. abundant: having plenty of something

having plenty of something policy: planned action

planned action decline: drop

drop extinction: dying out

dying out habitat: where something lives

where something lives ecosystem: large community of living things in a particular area

large community of living things in a particular area specifically: exactly

exactly regulate: control

