Three years on from the Black Summer bushfires, images from sensor cameras* placed in the wilderness show Australia’s native species* bouncing back – and serving up a few surprises for scientists.

The images, released by WWF*, were snapped on 1100 motion-triggered cameras* set up in eight regions across south east Australia ravaged during the Black Summer fires.

A Google AI platform* called Wildlife Insights was used to sift through the more than seven million images that were generated, and identify individual species.

Among the oddities caught on camera was a rarely-seen “echidna train” on Kangaroo Island. Ordinarily the animals are solo travellers, but occasionally multiple love struck males will trundle* after a female in hopes of a mating opportunity.

Also on Kangaroo Island, the cameras recorded dunnarts in 23 out of 25 locations, described as an “amazing and promising” result by WWF research program manager Emma Spencer, given the 2020 blazes* destroyed more than 90 per cent of their habitat*.

Researchers were also jubilant to discover brush tailed rock wallabies* in areas of northern NSW where they’d not been spotted before, and koalas – which officially joined the endangered* list in 2022 – in places where it was feared there would be no survivors.

“We collected quite a few shots of koalas, which was really positive, especially in those areas where the entire canopy* was blasted away by the flames,” Ms Spencer said.

“How does a koala get out here in this high burnt country? How did it survive? There have been some really cool surprising findings like that.”

Less cool, but still useful, were the snaps taken of feral* foxes and cats, revealing the extent of the problem of invasive species* and informing where control efforts should be focused.

The AI platform developed the ability to recognise 150 Australian species during the course of the project, including some tricky ones like the dunnart, which looks like a mouse to the untrained eye.

Program manager with Google Earth Outreach Tanya Birch said the project showed the value of AI technology* in helping with real-world problems like monitoring bushfire recovery.

“Traditional wildlife surveys were painstaking and time consuming, requiring researchers to manually review images, one by one,” Ms Birch said.

“This new technology automatically detects species in seconds. This enables speedier conservation* decision making, so land managers* can take action to protect vulnerable Australian animals.”

Ms Spencer said the cameras had snapped “pretty much every species we’ve been hoping to get”, but the animals remained vulnerable*.

“With climate change we’re expecting to see more fires like we saw in 2019 and 2020, and if we continue to get more frequent fires that are of this intensity, this severity, some of these species are unlikely to persist,” she warned.

GLOSSARY

sensor cameras: cameras that can detect motion and take pictures automatically

species: a type of plant or animal that is unique and can produce offspring of the same type

WWF: World Wildlife Fund, an international organization that works towards protecting wildlife and their habitats

motion-triggered cameras: cameras that take pictures when they detect movement

Google AI platform: a software tool developed by Google that uses artificial intelligence to identify individual species from camera images

trundle: an act of moving slowly or heavily

habitat: the natural environment where an animal or plant species normally lives

blazes: wildfires or large fires that burn out of control

brush tailed rock wallabies: A type of kangaroo that lives in rocky areas

endangered: a species that is at risk of extinction because of habitat loss, poaching, or other factors

canopy: the upper layer of trees in a forest or other wooded area

feral: wild animals that are not domesticated and are not under human control

invasive species: non-native species that cause harm to the ecosystem they invade.

AI technology: technology that uses artificial intelligence to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence

conservation: the act of protecting and preserving the natural environment and its resources.

land managers: people who are responsible for managing and preserving land for the public good.

vulnerable: a species that is at risk of harm or extinction because of environmental changes or other factors

