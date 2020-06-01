When zoo keeping becomes poo keeping

animals Reading level: green

Poo, dung, scats, droppings, manure – whatever you call it, looking at and working with animal faeces* is an important part of the job for zookeepers, vets and scientists.

Though zoos and wildlife parks have been closed in recent times because of coronavirus, the work of keeping the animals happy and healthy has continued every day.

And one of the most important jobs is checking number twos.

At South Australia’s Monarto Safari Park, carnivore* keeper Christy Tonkin said they look for a number of things that are indicators of the animals’ health.

“Keepers check animal poos when they pick it up to see if there are intestinal* worms, blood, sand, undigested meat or if the animal is dehydrated*”.

Keepers collect some poo for the vets to check every three months, or as needed.

Is it a yucky job?

“Yes,” Christy said, “but you definitely get used to it and over time stop taking notice of the odour.”

At Monarto, carnivore poo is easy to pick up, she said, “as they don’t poo a lot”.

But she said for animals such as bison, giraffe, zebras, that are in large areas and poo everywhere, it is a challenge to pick it all up.

“Keepers make sure they clean in the areas where animals feed,” she said.

Rhinoceros actually communicate through their poo, so Christy said they leave that pile, called a midden, until it is huge – then it is cleaned away and they start again.

POO SPECIALISTS

Christy said keepers can tell straight away which poo belongs to which animals.

“Carnivores eat just meat and their poos look a bit like tar. Inside the poo you can see at

times hair, bones and undigested meat.”

Plant-eating (herbivores) animals’ poo can be different sizes and consistency (squishiness), from very small balls to large pats.

“Bison drink a lot of water so their poos are wet whereas the giraffe don’t drink a lot of water so their poos are small and dry,” she explained.

“The poo from a white rhino is still a lot like the hay and grass they eat as they digest their food very quickly.”

USEFUL POO

We usually dispose of our animals’ poo, but in some countries, it is recycled and used.

Christy said that when she travelled to Africa, she found the Maasai people used cow poo to build their huts.

“In Uganda, rhinoceros poo is used to make writing paper,” she said.

POO OBSERVATIONS

Monarto carnivore keeper Christy Tonkin’s guide to poo identification.

African lions: Lions’ poo is similar to a large dog poo but you will find it to be black at times and very smelly. They will dig at the ground before pooing so when keepers find poo it is always in a hole and in the open. The smell claims the area as their territory.

Bison: Bison poo on the go and in large amounts, very wet poo similar to a domestic cow pat.

Black rhinoceros: Rhinos do large, green grassy balls. Rhinoceros will scrape their poo around, breaking up to release smells so it can be communicated with other rhinos in the area. A lot of information is passed through the poo, but it’s only the rhino males that will scrape their poos around whereas the females create a midden (pile).

Cheetahs: They have small, black tar-looking poo. Cheetah like to poo on top of something, off the ground such as a native grass or logs, so it can be seen by the other sex. They even use a play tree – a tree which many cheetah will use. This is to communicate to each other.

Giraffe: Giraffes do lots of small black balls that spread out on the ground as it has a long way to fall!

Tasmanian devils: Tassie devils will use a communal latrine*, which means any devil passing the latrine will also poop in that one spot. They will scent mark, poop and urinate in that one spot, which tells a great story for the next devil that visits.

Zebras: Zebra poo appears similar to horse poo and because the poo is very dry, it can look days old, even when fresh.

GLOSSARY

faeces: the scientific name for poo

the scientific name for poo intestinal: from the intestines, part of the digestive system

from the intestines, part of the digestive system carnivore: meat-eating animal

meat-eating animal dehydrated: dried out, or lacking water

dried out, or lacking water latrine: toilet or place where people or animals go to the toilet

