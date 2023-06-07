animals Reading level: green

The Werribee Open Range Zoo has proudly announced the birth of three adorable lion cubs. These little ones, weighing around 1.5 kilograms each, were born on Sunday evening to Nilo, an 11-year-old experienced mother, and Sheru, a five-year-old male lion.

For the past three months, the dedicated veterinarians and keepers at the zoo have been closely monitoring Nilo’s pregnancy. Now, they are thrilled to witness the cubs nursing well and forming a strong bond with their loving mother.

Dr Mark Pilgrim, the director of the zoo, couldn’t contain his joy, saying, “We’re beyond thrilled about the safe arrival of these lion cubs. It’s absolutely fantastic to welcome three healthy African lions into our breeding* and conservation* program here at Werribee Open Range Zoo.”

Sadly, African lions like these cubs are facing increasing threats in the wild. Human-wildlife conflicts*, poaching*, and habitat destruction* have placed their population in jeopardy*. In fact, they are now listed as Vulnerable* on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, with only 23,000 to 39,000 lions remaining in the wild across sub-Saharan Africa*.

Sheru, who arrived at Victoria’s Werribee Open Range Zoo in March 2022 from Sydney Zoo, was brought in to establish a new breeding pride.

Nilo, on the other hand, has been a beloved resident of the zoo since her arrival from a Denmark zoo in June 2014.

Dr Pilgrim emphasised the importance of providing a natural environment for the lion pride*, enabling them to exhibit their instinctual* behaviours*.

“Breeding and reproduction have significant long-term health and behavioural benefits for a lioness, while raising cubs also provides opportunities for lifelong learning for the pride.”

To ensure the privacy* and well-being of Nilo and her cubs, they will be kept in a secluded* area of the zoo for approximately eight weeks. During this time, they will have the opportunity to bond* and thrive away from public view, just as lionesses do in the wild when protecting their vulnerable cubs.

Soon, these lion cubs will be given names through a voting competition exclusively for Zoos Victoria members and donors*.

GLOSSARY

breeding: the process of animals reproducing to have offspring

conservation: the act of protecting and preserving natural resources and wildlife

human-wildlife conflicts: clash between humans and wild animals, often due to shared habitats or resources

poaching: illegal hunting, capturing, or killing of wild animals

habitat destruction: when natural habitats, such as forests or jungles are significantly altered, damaged, or completely eliminated

jeopardy: danger or risk

vulnerable: susceptible to harm or danger

sub-Saharan Africa: The region in Africa that lies south of the Sahara Desert

pride: social group or family unit composed of multiple related lionesses (female lions) and their offspring

instinctual: natural or automatic behaviours that animals have without being taught

behaviours: actions or ways of acting

privacy: the state of being free from public view or intrusion

secluded: hidden or isolated from others

bond: a close connection or relationship

donors: people who give money or resources to support a cause or organisation

QUICK QUIZ

How many lion cubs were born at the Werribee Open Range Zoo and who are their parents? What are the main threats faced by African lions in the wild? When did Sheru arrive at the Werribee Open Range Zoo and why? Why is it important to provide a natural environment for the lion pride? How will the names of the lion cubs be chosen at the Werribee Open Range Zoo?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Name the cubs!

Pick the perfect names for the three cubs. For each name, write sentences that will persuade Werribee Open Range Zoo to choose your names.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

“Animals like Nilo and Sheru should not be in a Zoo, they should be out in the wild.’

Do you agree or disagree with this statement? Use information in the story, your own ideas and perhaps information from your own research to write a convincing answer to this question.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Geography; Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Welcome to Werribee

Write an information report about the recent birth of lion cubs at Werribee Open Range Zoo. Use the language features from the article to provide interesting facts and details.

In your report, include the following:

Introduce the topic by describing the birth of the lion cubs and their significance as the first of this threatened species to be born at the zoo in almost six years.

Provide information about the lion cubs’ parents, including their names and ages.

Explain the three-month pregnancy period and how the mother lion, Nilo, was monitored by zoo veterinarians and keepers.

Discuss the importance of the lion cubs’ birth for the Australasian zoo breeding and conservation program.

Highlight the threats faced by African lions in the wild and their vulnerable status on the Red List.

Explain the purpose of bringing male lion Sheru from Sydney Zoo to establish a new breeding pride at Werribee Open Range Zoo.

Describe Nilo’s journey to the zoo and the benefits of breeding and reproduction for lionesses.

Explain the plan for Nilo and her cubs to remain in a private area for eight weeks to bond and thrive, mirroring natural behaviours.

Inform readers about the upcoming voting competition to name the lion cubs.

See if you can use headings, subheadings, and bullet points to organise your information report effectively. You can also include drawings or illustrations of lion cubs to make their report visually appealing. Remember to use your own words and ensure the information is accurate and engaging.