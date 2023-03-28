University of Tasmania study mapped decline of the Tasmanian tiger, finding a possibility it may still exist

animals Reading level: green

A team of international* researchers has claimed there is “a very small chance” the thylacine — known as the Tasmanian tiger — still exists in the remote Tassie wilderness*.

A new study, led by University of Tasmania professor of environmental sustainability Barry Brook, used a comprehensive* database of 1237 observational* records from Tasmania, dating from 1910 onwards, to map the species’ decline and eventual extinction*.

“We found that the thylacine’s distribution shrank rapidly after a period when bounties were provided for animal skins across Tasmania (1888-1909), and that the most likely location of the last surviving subpopulation* was in the southwestern region,” Professor Brook said.

The team also estimated the most likely extinction date for the species, using uncertainty modelling and sensitivity analysis.

“The results showed that extinction likely occurred within four decades after the last capture, so around the 1940s to 1970s,” he said.

“But we found, through further analysis, that extinction might have been as recent as the late 1980s to early 2000s, with a very small chance that it still persists in the remote southwestern wilderness areas.”

Professor Brook said this study provided the most comprehensive and rigorous* analysis of the thylacine’s extinction to date.

“We used a novel approach to map the geographical* pattern of its decline across Tasmania, and to estimate its extinction date after taking account of the many uncertainties*,” he said.

“Our findings not only shed new light on the fate of this iconic* species, but also demonstrate a useful method for conservation* prioritisation and search efforts for other rare species of uncertain status.”

Co-author Dr Stephen Sleightholme, from the International Thylacine Specimen Database, said the thylacine was one of the most fascinating and enigmatic* animals of modern times.

“It has captivated the public’s imagination for decades and inspired many efforts to prove its ongoing existence. Our study shows that there is still much to learn about its history and ecology.”

GLOSSARY

international: relating to, affecting, or involving two or more nations

relating to, affecting, or involving two or more nations thylacine: a large carnivorous marsupial believed to be extinct. Also known as the Tasmanian tiger or Tasmanian wolf

a large carnivorous marsupial believed to be extinct. Also known as the Tasmanian tiger or Tasmanian wolf wilderness: a place influenced by the forces of nature, where people visit, but do not live

a place influenced by the forces of nature, where people visit, but do not live comprehensive: including everything or almost everything; wide in range

including everything or almost everything; wide in range observational: the act of careful watching and listening

the act of careful watching and listening extinction: the complete disappearance of a species from Earth

the complete disappearance of a species from Earth subpopulation: a population that is part of a larger population

a population that is part of a larger population rigorous: extremely carefully and precisely

extremely carefully and precisely geographical: about Earth’s land, water, air, and living things

about Earth’s land, water, air, and living things uncertainties: to be unsure of something

to be unsure of something iconic: widely recognised and well-established

widely recognised and well-established conservation: the protection of things found in nature

the protection of things found in nature enigmatic: difficult to interpret or understand; mysterious

EXTRA READING

Calf’s ‘unherd’ of smiley face marking

Tassie devil diet in danger

Fishermen help free a shark in need

QUICK QUIZ

What chance do scientists say there is of Tasmanian tigers still living in the wild? Why did Tasmanian tiger populations shrink rapidly from 1888-1909? When do researches think the extinction was likely to have occurred? Professor Brook said this study provided what? What else could the method used to study thylacine decline be applied to?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

Detective Fact File

Be a detective and create a missing species report card on the thylacine (also known as the Tasmanian tiger). Use as much information as you can from the Kids News article to fill out your missing species report. The report will be forwarded to fellow detectives all around Tasmania and Australia so the more information you give the better.

MISSING SPECIES REPORT:

Name of species:

Scientific name:

Description of species:

Last reported sighting:

Habitat:

Geographical region:

Reason for population decline:

Other notes to help find any remaining species:

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

What hope or percentage do you think there is of the thylacine still in existence today? How do you think scientists and experts could find out for sure if there are any of these species left in the wild?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

To sum it up

After reading the article, use your comprehension skills to summarise in a maximum of three sentences what the article is about.

Think about:

What is the main topic or idea?

What is an important or interesting fact?

Who was involved (people or places)?

Use your VCOP skills to re-read your summary to make sure it is clear, specific and well punctuated.