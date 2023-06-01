The quirky mating habits of Sydney’s funnel-web spiders

animals Reading level: green

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have finally shed light on the complex mating rituals* of the Sydney funnel-web spider. This discovery fills a crucial* gap in our understanding of these remarkable arachnids*.

Dr. Bruno Buzatto, an ecologist from Flinders University, described the study as a “breakthrough”.

“While we have previously studied the venomous* nature of the funnel-web spider, very little was known about their ecological behaviours*.”

The Sydney funnel-web spider, known for its highly venomous bite, has long remained elusive* due to its concealed lifestyle in funnel-shaped webs built in soil and leaf-litter habitats. However, using videos and observations conducted in captivity*, a team of Australian and German experts, including researchers from Flinders University and the Australian Reptile Park, meticulously described the mesmerising courtship behaviours* and mating systems of these fascinating creatures.

The study, recently published in the Journal of Zoology, unravels a captivating narrative of pre-copulatory* courtship. From the male’s intricate display outside the female’s burrow to leg and body vibrations, as well as a daring lunge followed by lifting the female, every step of the mating process has been documented.

Dr Buzatto revealed, “During mating, female Sydney funnel-web spiders appear calm, but some encounters ended with the female chasing away the male.”

Contrary to popular belief, instances of cannibalism* in these spiders were rare and mostly occurred in captive settings rather than in the wild.

One particular focus of the study was the male funnel-web spider’s “clasping spurs*” found on their second pair of legs. It was previously assumed that these spurs existed solely to keep the female upright, preventing her from attacking or devouring the male.

However, Dr Buzatto said the research team discovered a new perspective.

“Our study suggests that these spurs are used to pull the female towards the male and secure their connection.”

The investigation involved meticulously* documenting 451 videos and 165 minutes of footage featuring different mating pairs. These spiders, with males averaging 20mm and females reaching 27.5mm in size, were observed leaving their funnel-web burrows* for mating purposes.

“There is still much we don’t know about the behaviours of funnel-web spiders and other mygalomorphs*. We hope that this research inspires future studies to fill this knowledge gap*.”

GLOSSARY

mating rituals: the specific behaviours and actions that animals engage in when trying to reproduce

the specific behaviours and actions that animals engage in when trying to reproduce crucial: of great importance

of great importance arachnids: a group of animals that includes spiders, scorpions, and ticks, characterised by having eight legs and a segmented body

a group of animals that includes spiders, scorpions, and ticks, characterised by having eight legs and a segmented body venomous : having poison or a harmful substance that can be injected into another organism

: having poison or a harmful substance that can be injected into another organism ecological behaviours: the actions and interactions of animals in their natural environment

the actions and interactions of animals in their natural environment elusive: difficult to find or capture

difficult to find or capture captivity: being held or kept in confinement, like in a zoo or a controlled environment

being held or kept in confinement, like in a zoo or a controlled environment courtship behaviours : actions performed by animals during the mating process to attract a mate

: actions performed by animals during the mating process to attract a mate pre-copulatory: activities that occur before the actual mating process

activities that occur before the actual mating process cannibalism: when an animal consumes members of its own species

when an animal consumes members of its own species clasping spurs: special structures found on the legs of male funnel-web spiders used for holding or grasping the female

special structures found on the legs of male funnel-web spiders used for holding or grasping the female meticulously: excessive care in the consideration or treatment of details

excessive care in the consideration or treatment of details burrows: a hole or tunnel dug by an animal for shelter or protection

a hole or tunnel dug by an animal for shelter or protection mygalomorphs: a group of spiders that includes funnel-web spiders and tarantulas

a group of spiders that includes funnel-web spiders and tarantulas knowledge gap: areas or topics that are not well understood or require further research

EXTRA READING

QUICK QUIZ

Who conducted the research into the mating rituals of the Sydney funnel-web spider? Why was the Sydney funnel-web spider considered elusive prior to this study? What specific behaviours and actions were documented during the mating process of the Sydney funnel-web spiders? What surprising discovery was made regarding the male funnel-web spiders’ “clasping spurs”? What does Dr Buzatto hope this study will inspire in terms of future research on funnel-web spiders?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITY

1. Why do we need to know?

Why is it important for us to learn about the behaviours of funnel web spiders? Write a list of reasons.

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

2. Extension

Why do you think that funnel webs become cannibals when they are in captivity but do not do this in the wild? Write a paragraph explaining your ideas. Us your research skills to check your ideas and add to your answer.

Time: allow 25 minutes for this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Opener up-level it

Make a list of all the openers in the article. Pick three that repeat and see if you can replace them with another word, or shuffle the order of the sentence to bring a new opener to the front.

Don’t forget to re-read the sentence to make sure it still makes sense, and that it actually sounds better.