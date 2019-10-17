The best wildlife photographs of the year

animals Reading level: green

A gripping* action shot that captures “the perfect moment” has won its talented photographer the prestigious* title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Hailing* from the Chinese province of Qinghai, Yongqing Bao stunned judges for his extraordinary image, The Moment, which frames a standoff between a Tibetan fox and a marmot.

Organisers of the contest, awarded by London’s Natural History Museum in the UK, described the incredibly rare image as “a powerful frame of both humour and horror, it captures the drama and intensity of nature”.

Chair of the judging panel, Roz Kidman Cox, said: “Photographically, it is quite simply the perfect moment.

“The expressive intensity of the postures holds you transfixed*, and the thread of energy between the raised paws seems to hold the protagonists* in perfect balance.

“Images from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau are rare enough, but to have captured such a powerful interaction between a Tibetan fox and a marmot — two species key to the ecology of this high-grassland region — is extraordinary.”

A teen prodigy* from New Zealand, Cruz Erdmann, 14, won the award for Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 with his serene portrait of an iridescent* big fin reef squid captured on a night dive off North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The teenager, who gained his diving certification at the age of just 10, took up his passion for capturing aquatic life after inheriting his father’s old underwater camera.

Open to photographers of all ages and abilities, the next Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition opens for entries on Monday, October 21.

GLOSSARY

gripping: holds your attention

holds your attention prestigious: inspiring admiration

inspiring admiration transfixed: can’t look away

can’t look away protagonists: leading characters

leading characters iridescent: bright and shimmery

