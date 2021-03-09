Tassie devils back from the brink in the wild

animals Reading level: green

The population of Tasmanian devils in the wild has declined by about two-thirds since a deadly facial tumour* disease emerged but the immediate outlook for the much-loved marsupial* remains positive, a new study has found.

Research published this week in the journal Ecology Letters estimates there are about 17,000 devils left in the wild, compared to about 53,000 in 1996 when the disease was discovered.

Wildlife ecologist Dr Calum Cunningham, from the University of Tasmania’s School of Natural Sciences, said the study tracked changes in the devil population over the past 35 years, examining data from field work and trapping surveys.

“Our models forecast for the next 10 years we’ll see a slowing in the decline, and the population is expected to plateau* within the next 10 years,” he said.

“It’s a pretty massive population decline we’ve seen over the last 25 years but compared to what we thought 10 years ago, the outlook for the devil is definitely more positive.”

Dr Cunningham, who was part of the study, said about 13,000 devils were forecast to be living in the wild by 2035.

“We no longer think the devil is at a short-term risk of extinction*,” Dr Cunningham said.

“The devils have proven themselves to be very resilient* and they are hanging in there right across Tasmania.”

Devil facial tumour disease (DFTD) is a cancer that is spreading among Tasmanian devil populations. It causes small sores or lumps in and around the devil’s mouth. These quickly develop into large tumours on the face and neck. Once the cancer becomes visible, it is almost always fatal*.

The study found devils were most abundant* in the state’s east, while the only populations free of the disease were believed to be in Tasmania’s far northwest.

Dr Cunningham said stopping the other causes of mortality*, such as devils being killed on the roads, should be a priority.

“It’s probably the second biggest cause of devil deaths and that’s something we can really do to improve the outlook for devils,” he said.

“Longer-term, devils are showing some glimmers of hope, they seem to be rapidly evolving* their capacity to tolerate* the disease or to even beat the disease.

“Recovering the devil is very important from both the perspective of the devil but also because of the ecological* role it plays in Tasmania.

“Some of our research has shown devils do quite a good job of reducing cat numbers and removing carrion (decaying flesh of dead animals).

“Any conservation effort of devils is not just for devils but for the good of the ecosystem.”

GLOSSARY

tumour: a mass of diseased cells

a mass of diseased cells marsupial: mammal that has a pouch

mammal that has a pouch plateau: flatten out, not increase or decrease

flatten out, not increase or decrease extinction: the dying out of a species

the dying out of a species resilient: able to withstand or recover quickly from difficulties

able to withstand or recover quickly from difficulties fatal: deadly

deadly abundant: in large numbers

in large numbers mortality: death

death evolving: adapting to

adapting to tolerate: cope with

cope with ecological: the relationship between living things and the environment

QUICK QUIZ

How many Tasmanian devils are estimated to be left in the wild? How many Tasmanian devils were there in the wild in 1996? What disease is blamed for the decline in Tasmanian devil populations? Which university conducted this research? What is the second biggest cause of Tasmanian devil deaths?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Reducing Road Deaths

Work with a classmate and formulate three ideas for how to reduce the number of Tassie Devils getting hit and killed on the roads. Outline what each idea requires and how it will help prevent road deaths.

1.

2.

3.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking

2. Extension

Explain why you think Tassie devils are most abundant in the east of Tasmania, but the disease-free population seemed to be Tasmania’s far northwest?

Why is keeping the numbers of Tassie Devils up important for the ecosystem?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Grammar and VCOP

The glossary of terms helps you to understand and learn the ambitious vocabulary being used in the article. Can you use the words outlined in the glossary to create new sentences?

Challenge yourself to include other VCOP (vocabulary, connectives, openers and punctuation) elements in your sentence/s.

Have another look through the article, can you find any other Wow Words not outlined in the glossary?