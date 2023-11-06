READING LEVEL: GREEN

Bells clanging* around the necks of dairy cows grazing* lazily on an emerald green meadow may sound idyllic*, but if you live next door, it can be a noisy nuisance.

Two residents who recently moved to the small village of Aarwangen in the Swiss Alps, which has a population of just 4700 people, filed complaints with the village council about the constant ringing of cowbells. They asked for the cows’ bells to be removed at night so they can sleep.

Long-term residents, and the village’s remaining farmers — just five or six, according to the village mayor — were outraged* at what they felt was an attack on their traditional culture*.

A petition was organised and soon had 1000 signatures. It read: “We, the Swiss (want to) preserve and maintain our lived traditions in the future”.

A brown milk cow in a meadow of grass and wildflowers near the Swiss Alps. Picture: iStock

Cowbells have been used in rural* Switzerland for centuries. They were once useful for tracking herds grazing high on steep slopes in the Alps in summer.

The noise level of these cowbells is usually between 90 and 113 decibels* — which is the equivalent of the noise from an alarm clock, hairdryer or some power tools.

Older farmers say they can hear each individual cow by the sound of its own bell.

In modern times, however, many farmers have switched to using electronic chips instead of bells.

Swiss cowbell souvenirs in St Gallen in Switzerland. Picture: Giovanni Mereghetti/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Aarwangen has seen many changes over the decades, with new homes built close to the meadows where the cattle graze. The village mayor told the BBC in Britain that most people who have recently moved are “not necessarily from cities, but from urban outskirts*, and are less familiar with the agricultural* way of life”.

Another resident, Mr Andreas Baumann, said cowbells were an essential part of the Swiss soul*.

Referring to the sound of cowbells along the walkways at Zurich Airport, he told the BBC: “As soon as I hear them, I know I’m back home.”

The size of the cowbells can be quite large and they can be noisy.

This year’s battle is not the first time residents have complained about cowbells.

In 2015, a Zurich appeals court ordered a farmer to remove the bells from his 27 cows from 10pm to 7am, since they were safe in a paddock and keeping the neighbours awake.

Next month, Aarwangen’s villagers will gather for a public meeting to vote on the future of their bells. They will decide how the sound of the bells can continue without breaking noise pollution laws.

And what about the residents that complained? According to the BBC, one of those who objected to the noise has withdrawn* their complaint and the other has moved away.

