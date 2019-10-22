Super quick steps for Saharan silver ant, world’s fastest ant

animals Reading level: green

Scientists have found the fastest ant in the world.

The Saharan silver ant can cover about 90cm in a second — 108 times its body length and the equivalent of a human running 579 kmh.

It records its incredible speeds over sand as hot as 60C by taking up to 47 strides* a second. Usain Bolt manages four.

Its fancy footwork, which stops its feet sinking, means each leg is on the ground for a little as seven milliseconds.

It can synchronise its six legs to act as two tripods*.

And instead of simply running it switches to a gallop — with all its legs off the ground at once.

German researchers who studied the ants in dunes in Tunisia said the Saharan silver’s muscle contraction* speed may be “close to physiological* limits”.

The ants, known scientifically as Cataglyphis bombycina and found in the Sahara Desert in North Africa, scavenge dead animals, often around midday, and have silver hairs to reflect heat.

Team leader Professor Harald Wolf, of the University of Ulm, Germany, said: “Even among desert ants, the silver ants are special.”

SUPER FAST

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt holds the world record for 100m at 9.58 seconds, which he set at the Berlin 2009 World Championships. During that race he was recorded running at a top speed of 44.72 kmh.

Cheetahs are the fastest land animal, reaching 112-120 kmh during short bursts up to 500m long.

Scientists also like to compare speeds to take into account the size of the animal. This they measure in body lengths a second.

Saharan silver ants run at 108 body lengths a second, which makes cheetahs look pretty slow at 16 body lengths a second.

Until recently, Australian tiger beetles were thought to be the fastest runners by the body-length method, with a top speed of 1.86 metres a second, or 171 body lengths a second.

But even the tiger beetles can’t beat the California coastal mite, which can run at 377 body lengths a second.

This article was originally published in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

GLOSSARY

strides: steps

steps tripods: with three legs

with three legs contraction: tightening or flexing

tightening or flexing physiological: science of the normal function of living things and of their body parts

