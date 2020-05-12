Study solves longtime mystery of how a koala gets its drinking water

animals Reading level: orange

Scientists have solved a mystery about koala behaviour: how these tree-dwelling* marsupials* drink enough water to live.

A new study describes koala drinking behaviour in the wild for the first time, finding that they lick water running down the smooth surface of tree trunks during rainfall — called stemflow — and do not only rely on the water content of the leaves that make up their diet.

The findings, which the researchers said could help in koala conservation* efforts, were based on 46 observations of koalas in the wild from 2006 to 2019, mostly at You Yangs Regional Park, west of Melbourne, Victoria.

“I think the main message is that behavioural* observations in the wild are very important to establish what is normal and what is unusual, and to truly understand what animals need. If we watch them carefully, they will tell us,” said University of Sydney ethologist* Valentina Mella, lead author of the research published last week in the journal Ethology.

Koalas spend most of their lives high up in eucalyptus trees. They rely on a diet of eucalyptus leaves, normally eating around 500g to 800g daily.

The word koala is thought to have come from the indigenous Dharug people’s word meaning “no water”.

The question of whether or how they drink water has long puzzled people.

“Koalas have been alleged* to never drink free water in the wild, or to drink only occasionally. Drinking behaviour has often been considered unusual and attributed to* disease or to severe heat stress,” Mella said.

“Koalas were thought to gain the majority of the water that they require from the moisture content in the leaves that they feed on and to drink water unintentionally* in the wild by eating wet leaves after rain, or when dew is present on the leaf surface,” Mella added.

They sleep about 20 hours a day to conserve* energy because the leaves they eat require a lot of energy to digest.

“Koalas are nocturnal animals, so they are only active at night, and they are arboreal, which means that they live in trees and rely on them for food, shelter and, as we just discovered, also for drinking,” Mella said.

“Koalas actually spend 98 per cent of their lives in trees and the only time they are on the ground is when they are trying to find another tree with a more generous food supply or a mate.”

KOALA NAMES

Scientific name: Phascolarctos cinereus

The scientific name comes from the Greek words phaskolos meaning pouched, arktos meaning bear, plus cinereus from the Latin* word meaning ashy-grey.

The name koala is thought to be a version of the Dharug people’s word meaning “no water”. The Dharug’s traditional lands span the area from Parramatta to the Blue Mountains of NSW. In South East Queensland, koalas are called dumbirrbi in the Jagera language, marrambi in the Yugarabul language, borobi in the Ugambeh language, and dumbribbi in the Turrbul language.

Source: Department of Environment and Science, Queensland

GLOSSARY

dwelling: home, house, place where you live

home, house, place where you live marsupials: group of mammals living in Australia and some in South America. Australian marsupials also include wombats, possums and kangaroos

group of mammals living in Australia and some in South America. Australian marsupials also include wombats, possums and kangaroos conservation: the act of looking after something for the future

the act of looking after something for the future behavioural: to do with the behaviour of something

to do with the behaviour of something ethologist: science of animal behaviour

science of animal behaviour alleged: claimed, believed to be true

claimed, believed to be true attributed to: acknowledged that a certain person did or said that thing

acknowledged that a certain person did or said that thing unintentionally: without meaning to

without meaning to conserve: look after and keep for the future

look after and keep for the future Latin: language of Ancient Rome

QUICK QUIZ

What surprising thing did this research find? What do koalas eat and how much do they eat? Do animals sleep at night or in the day? Where do koalas spend 98 per cent of their time? What does the word koala mean in Dharug?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Koala Fact File

Draw an A4 picture of a eucalyptus tree with a koala in it or beside it and complete a fact file on koalas. Include all the information from the Kids News article with a diagram explaining what they eat and drink and how they live. Also include other names for koalas from the different indigenous languages.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

2. Extension

In 2009, after the Black Saturday bushfires in Victoria, a photo was shown around the world of volunteer firefighter David Tree sharing a bottle of water with a koala he called Sam. How does Sam’s drink of water compare to how we now know koalas drink in normal circumstances? Why would Sam have accepted a drink of water from David? What health problems could Sam have been suffering at the time? Share your thoughts on how drought, extreme heat or bushfires could impact koalas’ health. What could people do to help koalas in these situations?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Aside from this, there is also this!

Brackets are a great literacy tool for adding aside comments, or comments that could be covered over and the sentence still makes sense. What’s inside the brackets is extra information.

They can be used for a variety of effects: to add more detail, to add humour, to connect with the reader etc.

“My little brother, (the funniest kid I know) got himself into big trouble today.”

