It is tiny, elusive* and skilled at killing prey using its long jaws.

But while these creatures have a reputation as clever hunters, it was feared Kangaroo Island assassin* spiders had been completely wiped out themselves by the region’s Black Summer fires in 2019/2020.

SA Museum honorary research associate Dr Jessica Marsh has ended that grim speculation* with the discovery of two of the arachnids* in leaf litter on private land in the island’s northwest.

“When I saw it, it was just amazing,” Dr Marsh said, after making about 20 trips to potential habitat* sites on the island.

“We’d been out surveying quite a lot and I was starting to lose hope. We were wondering if we’d ever find one.

“It was almost like seeing a celebrity, but a celebrity you were worried might be extinct*.”

Dr Marsh said it was not known how many assassin spiders were on the island before the fires, which destroyed their only previously known habitat.

They live in leaf litter suspended* in plants and are extremely vulnerable* to bushfire, fragmentation* and habitat loss.

“It’s great that we’ve found these spiders and that (they’re) not extinct – however, they’re not out of the woods,” Dr Marsh said.

“What we really need to do is put a lot of work into identifying their threats and how best to manage them.”

Dr Marsh’s survey work was funded through a Landcare grant.

Entomologist* Dr Richard Glatz has also been looking for threatened insects following the island’s bushfires – with 10 of particular interest.

“Five we found and five we couldn’t, probably because we just didn’t find them rather than they’re gone, but you’re dealing with a situation where there are two crickets that were collected in the 1800s at Cape Borda under bark that have never been seen again,” he said.

Dr Glatz said invertebrates* made up 95 per cent of the land-based animals in Australia but little was known about these animals compared with mammals, birds and reptiles, which were much more popular to study.

“They do pollination* and seed dispersal*, they regulate each other’s population and do all this stuff that runs the ecology* but hardly any of those things are protected,” Dr Glatz said.

“A lack of knowledge is almost the biggest impediment*.”

