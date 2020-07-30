animals Reading level: green

Reindeer herders in northern Siberia, Russia, have discovered the well-preserved skeleton of a woolly mammoth that has some ligaments* still attached to it.

Scientists are working to retrieve the mammoth from the lake in which it was found.

The reindeer herders noticed the mammoth in the shallows of Pechevalavato Lake in the Yamalo-Nenets region a few days ago. They found part of the animal’s skull, the lower jaw, several ribs, and a foot fragment* with ligaments still intact.

Woolly mammoths are thought to have died out around 10,000 years ago, although scientists think small groups of them may have lived on longer in Alaska, US and on Russia’s Wrangel Island off the Siberian coast.

Russian television stations have shown scientists looking for fragments of the skeleton in the lakeside silt*.

The scientists have retrieved some bones and also located more massive fragments protruding* from the silt. They said it would take significant time and special equipment to recover the rest of the skeleton — if it had all survived in position.

Yevgeniya Khozyainova of the Shemanovsky Institute in Salekhard, Russia, said in a TV interview that finding the complete skeleton of a mammoth is relatively rare. Such finds allow scientists to deepen their understanding of mammoths.

Several well-preserved frozen carcasses* of mammoths have been found in the permafrost* of northern Siberia.

Siberia is undergoing a heatwave and the UN weather agency warned last week that average temperatures were 10C above average for June.

GLOSSARY

ligaments: tough substance that holds two bones together across a joint

fragment: small piece

silt: fine sand or other material carried by water

protruding: sticking out

carcasses: dead bodies

permafrost: permanently frozen ground

