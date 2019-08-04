animals Reading level: green

Scientists have observed a dolphin mum adopt and care for a whale calf.

It is the first known case of this happening.

The researchers saw an adult female bottlenose dolphin caring for an unusual-looking male calf in water off the islands of French Polynesia in the South Pacific Ocean.

The mum also had a more regular-looking female calf.

Bottlenose dolphins have slim beaks. The odd, one-month-old male calf had a short, blunt beak nothing like all the dolphins around him.

Eventually, the researchers realised that the male calf was not a dolphin but a melon-headed whale, which is a different species.

The researchers’ results are published in the journal Ethology and were reported on by National Geographic.

To this point, the dolphin story was just like the Hans Christian Anderson story “The Ugly Duckling”, about the plain-looking bird that gets teased because he doesn’t look as cute as his brothers and sisters.

In the fairytale, it turns out the ugly duckling wasn’t a duckling at all, but a baby swan who grew up to be the most beautiful of them all.

The real-life story of the ugly dolphin is much nicer than the fairytale.

The study of 30 bottlenose dolphins began in 2009, with the researchers watching the male calf for three years from 2014.

They saw he fitted in beautifully with the female calf and played with all the other dolphins in the area as though he was a dolphin.

Pamela Carzon led the study as part of a research group called GEMM (Groupe d’Étude des Mammifères Marins de Polynésie), based in Tiputa, French Polynesia.

“The melon-headed whale was behaving exactly the same way as bottlenose dolphins,” Ms Carzon told National Geographic.

He often joined all the others surfing and playing in the waves.

They didn’t see anyone ignore him or try to get him to go away even though he looked quite different.

The mother was also completely devoted*. The little family of three were often seen swimming together, which in itself was surprising as dolphins almost always only care for one calf at a time. The mother also breastfed both the male and female calves.

The female calf disappeared for an unknown reason after about one-and-a-half years but the male calf stayed with the mother for three years, until the time a calf would normally leave its mother.

It is not known why the dolphin mother adopted the whale calf. Suggestions include luck, a tolerant* mum and a determined whale calf.

HOW DOLPHINS FEED THEIR CALVES

Mammals feed their young on milk the mother produces in special glands on the abdomen* called mammary glands or breasts.

Like other mammals, female dolphins feed their calves milk, usually for at least the first year of the calf’s life.

Most land mammals have breasts that protrude (stick out) from their abdomens and the baby puts its mouth over the teat and sucks to get milk.

Dolphins’ mammary glands are inverted, which means they are an inside-out shape. When the calf wants to feed it pushes its beak or nose into one of two slits in the mother dolphin’s belly and forms a seal in the inverted teat before the mother releases milk.

ANOTHER SPECIAL ADOPTION

Scientists have only once before observed a wild mammal adopt an orphan of another species.

In 2006, primatologist* Pactricia Izar from the University of Sao Paulo saw a group of capuchins — a small monkey — caring for a baby marmoset, which is a different species of small monkey.

Wild mammals don’t usually adopt another baby. If they do, the young mammal is most likely to be related to them and the same species.

