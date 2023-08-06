animals Reading level: green

A spate* of snake sightings across Adelaide has sparked one council to issue a snake warning to residents the area.

The City of Tea Tree Gully took to Facebook urging locals to exercise caution* when on walks and to keep dogs on leads, especially near the River Torrens*.

Pest management project officer Brad Mann said sightings were reported in the surrounding suburbs.

“We believe that recent high water events* along the River Torrens may have disturbed snakes from their hibernation*,” Mr Mann said.

Snake sightings are generally rare in the cold months.

While reptiles do not hibernate, they brumate*, becoming less active and sheltering as their metabolism* slows down because of the temperature drop.

Ange Broadstock from Snake Catchers Adelaide said it had been the busiest winter in her 12 years with the company.

“We’ve already had three or four jobs this week,” Ms Broadstock said.

“Any time there’s a bit of summer weather through the winter, there’s a chance of a snake coming out to catch a bit of sun.”

Ms Broadstock said most of her recent calls have been for brown snakes, which were “relatively timid*”.

“They just prefer to be away from people,” she said.

“If they’re cornered*, that’s when they get a bit irritated*, as you would if someone is coming at you with a shovel.

“The best thing to do is to keep an eye on it from a safe distance and call a snake catcher.”

Ms Broadstock said snakes that got indoors were most likely seeking cool, tiled areas like the kitchen or laundry.

“If it goes into a room, then close the door and put a towel under the gap so it can’t squeeze out underneath,” she said.

GLOSSARY

spate: a large number or sudden increase in something, in this story, it refers to a significant number of snake sightings

a large number or sudden increase in something, in this story, it refers to a significant number of snake sightings exercise caution: be careful and pay attention to potential risks

be careful and pay attention to potential risks River Torrens : the main river in Adelaide, which is 85km long

: the main river in Adelaide, which is 85km long hibernation : a state of deep sleep and inactivity that some animals go into during the cold months

: a state of deep sleep and inactivity that some animals go into during the cold months high water events: periods of heavy rainfall or flooding

periods of heavy rainfall or flooding disturbed: to be agitated or disrupted from a usual state

to be agitated or disrupted from a usual state brumate: similar to hibernation, a state of inactivity in reptiles due to cold temperatures

similar to hibernation, a state of inactivity in reptiles due to cold temperatures metabolism: the process by which living organisms convert food into energy for their bodies to function

the process by which living organisms convert food into energy for their bodies to function timid : shy or easily frightened

: shy or easily frightened cornered : trapped in a confined space or situation with no escape route

: trapped in a confined space or situation with no escape route irritated: annoyed or provoked

