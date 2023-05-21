animals Reading level: red

Thousands of retired* Australian greyhounds* will be heading to new homes in the United States as companion animals* for police officers with PTSD*.

Greyhound Racing NSW and Greyhounds Australasia* have signed a deal with the organisation representing almost 370,000 police officers across the US to immediately begin shipping the retired racers.

US Fraternal Order of Police National (FOP) President, Mr Patrick Yoes said the arrangement would benefit both traumatised* police officers and dogs who would find loving homes.

“The men and women of our law enforcement agencies here in the United States are regularly exposed to some harrowing* and traumatic incidents and scenes in their course of performing their duty,” Mr Yoes said.

“This naturally has a significant impact on their mental health*, and sadly we see a large number of our members suffering from mental health conditions* such as PTSD and acute stress disorder,” he said.

Mr Yoes said companion animals* were found to have offered enormous support to the mental health of those men and women traumatised in the course of duty.

Therapy animals* have been proven to have a dramatic, positive effect on people in these situations, and the case studies from the Australian programs show the impact they have had on police who have suffered from PTSD and similar disorders.

He said the deal would “not only see our members benefit, but also these wonderful animals will enter loving homes.”

Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive* Rob Macaulay said the arrangement builds on a similar set up in Australia to supply retired greyhounds to the Australian Federal Police Association and Police Association of NSW.

He said the opportunity to rehouse* Australian greyhounds in the US came after Australian officials accepted an offer from Greyhound Pets of America to visit because it had a huge waiting list for greyhounds.

“A contingent* made the trip, saw the quality of care and the professionalism of these US agencies, and entered into a partnership*, extending another adoption* network, and helping to meet the demand of Americans looking for a loving greyhound as a pet,” he said.

“Now thanks to Patrick and his organisation, we are essentially joining the best parts of two programs, which will see US policemen and women benefit from our greyhounds in the same way our frontline responders* are seeing at home in Australia.”

GLOSSARY

retired: when someone or something has stopped working or performing its job because they are no longer needed or too old

when someone or something has stopped working or performing its job because they are no longer needed or too old greyhounds: a type of dog that is known for its slim build, speed, and ability to race

a type of dog that is known for its slim build, speed, and ability to race companion animals : animals that provide friendship, comfort, and support to people

: animals that provide friendship, comfort, and support to people PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder): a mental health condition that some people experience after going through a very scary or traumatic event

(post-traumatic stress disorder): a mental health condition that some people experience after going through a very scary or traumatic event Greyhound Racing NSW and Greyhounds Australasia: organisations that deal with greyhound racing and related matters

organisations that deal with greyhound racing and related matters traumatised: feeling very upset, scared, or disturbed because of a bad experience

feeling very upset, scared, or disturbed because of a bad experience harrowing: extremely distressing or upsetting

extremely distressing or upsetting mental health : how a person thinks, feels, and copes with life’s challenges

: how a person thinks, feels, and copes with life’s challenges mental health conditions: problems or illnesses that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviours

problems or illnesses that affect a person’s thoughts, emotions, and behaviours therapy animals: animals that are trained to provide comfort and support to people who are going through difficult times

animals that are trained to provide comfort and support to people who are going through difficult times chief executive : the highest-ranking person in charge of managing an organisation

: the highest-ranking person in charge of managing an organisation rehouse: to find a new home or place to live for someone or something

to find a new home or place to live for someone or something partnership: when two or more people or groups work together to achieve a common goal

when two or more people or groups work together to achieve a common goal frontline responders: people who are at the forefront of providing immediate help or assistance in emergency situations

people who are at the forefront of providing immediate help or assistance in emergency situations contingent: a group of people who come together for a specific purpose

a group of people who come together for a specific purpose adoption: the act of legally taking someone or something into your family as your own

EXTRA READING

Dogs sniff whiff of human stress

World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Classroom ‘doggie dates’ reduce stress

QUICK QUIZ

What kind of animals are being sent to new homes in the United States? What is the name of the organisation that represents police officers across the United States? Who are the greyhounds going to live with in the United States? What is PTSD, and why are the police officers in the United States dealing with it? How do companion animals help the mental health of traumatised police officers?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. My safe animal/person/toy/space

The greyhounds in this story will play an important role in helping their owners, but pets don’t need to be official companion animals to have a positive effect. Do you have a pet that makes you feel safe and calm when you are having a difficult time? Or perhaps there is a person, toy or space that helps you?

Name your animal/person/toy/space and describe how and why they are safe and calming for you. Your response could be written, drawn or audio recorded.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Capability

2. Extension

Do you think all animals should be allowed in all public places, for the companionship benefits they bring to their owners? Why/why not?

Jot down your three best reasons.

Discuss the topic with a classmate who has an opposing view. Can you convince them to change their mind?

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Civics and Citizenship; Personal and Social

VCOP ACTIVITY

BAB it!

Show you have read and understood the article by writing three sentences using the connectives “because’’, “and”, and “but” (BAB). Your sentences can share different facts or opinions, or the same ones but written about in different ways.