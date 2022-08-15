animals Reading level: green

An adventure-loving red panda’s daring three-day escape from Adelaide Zoo has come to a dramatic* end.

Ravi the red panda had only just moved to the zoo last week when he made a dash for freedom on Friday.

Zookeepers spent hours searching the zoo and neighbouring Botanic Park for the celebrity*-loving star attraction, who lived with the Irwins at Australia Zoo in Queensland before moving to Adelaide.

On Sunday morning, a sharp-eyed security officer noticed a fluffy red tail in a Moreton Bay fig tree in the park.

Ravi’s keepers produced a range of treats to lure him down – but sweet corn, bamboo and dried figs were not as sweet as freedom.

In a last-ditch effort, the panda was brought down with a tranquilliser* dart shot by a highly trained zookeeper.

Adelaide Zoo director Dr Phil Ainsley said the furry fugitive* would spend the next two to three days in a secure animal health department.

“Based on the advice from our vets, we made the decision of darting him,” Dr Ainsley said.

Ravi, a nocturnal* animal, was probably already asleep when he was hit by the dart.

A vet in a harness* climbed a ladder with a net to coax* Ravi out of the tree and into waiting blankets held by zookeepers.

The seven-year-old male red panda was born in Adelaide but had been sent to Australia Zoo, where he enjoyed the limelight* with the famous Irwin family and often featured in videos and photographs with Bindi, Terri and Robert on their social media platforms.

Dr Ainsley said red pandas were incredibly agile and last week’s bad weather, along with Ravi still getting accustomed to his new habitat*, could have led to his escape.

“Unfortunately with him being a new animal, obviously testing in terms of containment*, he’s managed to find a way out,” Dr Ainsley said.

He said the zoo would review Ravi’s escape in the coming days to ensure they understood how he escaped before putting him back in his enclosure.

Ravi’s escape was described as low risk for humans, and Dr Ainsley said being a red panda, Ravi had likely spent most of his time on the run sitting in a tree.

Adelaide Zoo has three red pandas. The zoo’s female red panda, Mishry, was moved to a free-roaming area of the zoo in March this year.

The exhibit allows her to use climbing tunnels to reach a giant Moreton Bay fig tree near the zoo’s entrance.

Dr Ainsley said zookeepers went through regular training in case an incident of this nature occurred.

GLOSSARY

dramatic: event or circumstance that’s sudden, striking, exciting

event or circumstance that’s sudden, striking, exciting celebrity: relating to fame, prominence, importance

relating to fame, prominence, importance tranquilliser: drug sometimes used to calm animals for safe interactions with humans

drug sometimes used to calm animals for safe interactions with humans fugitive: runaway, escapee, animal or person that has escaped confinement

runaway, escapee, animal or person that has escaped confinement nocturnal: being active or happening at night rather than during the day

being active or happening at night rather than during the day harness: straps fitted around someone’s body to carry and/or keep something in place

straps fitted around someone’s body to carry and/or keep something in place coax: gently, patiently encouraging a particular course of action

gently, patiently encouraging a particular course of action limelight: referencing intense stage lighting, refers to public attention and interest

referencing intense stage lighting, refers to public attention and interest habitat: place where a plant or animal naturally or normally lives and grows

place where a plant or animal naturally or normally lives and grows containment: holding, controlling or limiting something or someone

