Rare polka-dot zebra foal spotted in Kenya

A rare polka-dot zebra foal has been spotted at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, and is said to be a first for the park.

The freckled foal was photographed by tour guide and photographer Rahul Sachdev.

Fellow photographer and tour guide Anthony Tira also saw the foal, which was thought to be about a week old.

“At first I thought it was a zebra that had been captured and painted or marked for purposes of migration. I was confused,” he said.

When he had a closer look, he realised the newborn had a rare skin pigment condition called melanism or pseudomelanism. This means there’s more melanin* than there would normally be, which results in dark colouration. It’s the opposite of albinism, which is caused by low levels of melanin.

Sachdev has since named the foal “Tira” after his Maasai guide. It is not known if the foal is male or female.

Parmale Lemein, a wildlife specialist at Matira Camp, said the foal is the first of its kind in the Mara. Similar zebra foals have been seen in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, according to National Geographic.

For some animals, having darker than usual colouring may be an advantage. For instance, it could help those who are predators hunt at night.

Unfortunately, life for a zebra foal with melanism or pseudomelanism may not be easy. Zebras are not predators but herbivores*, so there is no hunting advantage and it could, instead, make them stand out from the herd from a predator’s point of view.

Also, zebras’ stripes help deter* flies, so Tira may have more flies land on it than on other zebras in the herd.

Zebras with this condition in all the other African preserves have died within about six months, Lemein said.

This article was first published in the New York Post and is reproduced here with permission.

GLOSSARY

melanin: pigment that colours hair, skin and eyes

pigment that colours hair, skin and eyes herbivores: eats plants

eats plants deter: put off

