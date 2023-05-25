Qld council to spend $140,000 removing flying foxes from park, enraging environmentalists

animals Reading level: green

A council in Far North Queensland intends to spend $140,000 to remove flying foxes* from a popular Cairns park, but environmental advocates* have said the council’s plans could be catastrophic*.

Cairns councillors will seek an application of $68,752 from the Department of Environment and Science, which the council will match, to fund the removal of flying foxes, a keystone species*, from Brinsmead Park Reserve.

Cairns Regional Council has previously used the deterrent management* technique to remove the animals, also known as fruit bats, from other Cairns establishments, including the library, and councillors are all but certain to endorse the method.

The report to be put before councillors stated growing bat numbers could cause an increase in “human/animal conflict*”. In effect, bats are disturbing residents by making noise and defecating* on nearby property.

A council spokesman said council was hoping to prevent a large maternity roost* at the park before birthing season in September.

But Cairns and Far North Environment Centre director Lucy Graham said dispersal* is unlikely to solve the problem.

“Dispersal is not best practice* for roost* management. If Cairns Regional Council keeps dispersing flying foxes it’ll have to do it continually as the bats will just take up residence elsewhere,” Ms Graham said.

According to the council’s own data, the Brinsmead flying fox population had already dropped from 7200 animals in November 2022 to 340 animals in March.

Maree Treadwell Kerr, president of Bats and Trees Society of Cairns, said the Far North’s flying fox population had decreased 80 per cent since 2004, shunting them towards critically endangered status.

She said the council’s method was hindering conservation efforts* of a species that was inextricably* tied to the survival of the wet tropics ecosystem*.

“One heat stress* event in 2019 killed 23,000 bats in the region, or 30 per cent of the existing population. Now, we’re just one more heat stress event away from the species becoming functionally extinct*, where there aren’t enough bats to perform their ecological role,” she said.

“Flying foxes are ecologically vital for long-distance pollination* and seed dispersal*. One bat can disperse 60,000 rainforest seeds up to 80km from the parent tree in one night. That makes them a keystone species for the wet tropics. If we lose them, we lose the rainforest.

“Dispersing forces them into places where they could come into conflict with other residents. This money could be put into restoring habitat* around their roosts.”

Flying fox vigil in Cairns

GLOSSARY

flying foxes: flying mammals, also known as fruit bats, that play an important role in pollination and seed dispersal in ecosystems like the rainforest

flying mammals, also known as fruit bats, that play an important role in pollination and seed dispersal in ecosystems like the rainforest environmental advocates: people who support and work to protect the environment and its natural resources

people who support and work to protect the environment and its natural resources catastrophic: something that has the potential to cause great harm or disastrous consequences

something that has the potential to cause great harm or disastrous consequences keystone species : species that have a significant impact on their ecosystem and are vital for its functioning

: species that have a significant impact on their ecosystem and are vital for its functioning deterrent management actions: actions taken to discourage or prevent certain behaviour or activities

actions taken to discourage or prevent certain behaviour or activities human/animal conflict: situations where humans and animals come into conflict or clash with each other

situations where humans and animals come into conflict or clash with each other defecating: eliminating waste or faeces from the digestive system

eliminating waste or faeces from the digestive system maternity roost : a specific location or area where female bats gather and give birth to their young

: a specific location or area where female bats gather and give birth to their young dispersal: the act of spreading out or moving away from a central location

the act of spreading out or moving away from a central location roost: a place where birds or bats rest or settle, especially for nesting or sleeping

a place where birds or bats rest or settle, especially for nesting or sleeping best practice: the most effective or recommended way of doing something

the most effective or recommended way of doing something paid dividends : a saying often used to describe a situation or action that brings significant benefits, rewards, or positive results

: a saying often used to describe a situation or action that brings significant benefits, rewards, or positive results conservation efforts: actions taken to protect and preserve natural resources, wildlife, and the environment

actions taken to protect and preserve natural resources, wildlife, and the environment inextricably: means that two or more things are so closely connected or intertwined that they cannot be separated from each other

means that two or more things are so closely connected or intertwined that they cannot be separated from each other ecosystem: a community of living organisms and their interactions with each other and their environment

a community of living organisms and their interactions with each other and their environment heat stress event: a period of extreme heat that can negatively affect living organisms

a period of extreme heat that can negatively affect living organisms functionally extinct: when a species has such a small population that it no longer plays a significant role in its ecosystem

when a species has such a small population that it no longer plays a significant role in its ecosystem pollination: the transfer of pollen from the male part of a flower to the female part, resulting in fertilisation and reproduction

the transfer of pollen from the male part of a flower to the female part, resulting in fertilisation and reproduction seed dispersal: the movement or spreading of seeds away from the parent plant

the movement or spreading of seeds away from the parent plant habitat: the natural environment or home of a plant or animal

the natural environment or home of a plant or animal restoration: the process of returning something to its original or natural state

