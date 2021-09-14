animals Reading level: orange

Who knew cows could be toilet-trained as easily as toddlers? Well, scientists put the task to the test and 11 out of 16 cows learned to use the “MooLoo” when they had to go.

Just like parents, researchers used sweet treats to coax* the cows to push through a gate and wee in a special pen. It took only 15 days to train the young calves – not bad when you consider that many kids take quite a bit longer to master the art.

“The cows are at least as good as children aged 2-4 years, at least as quick,” said study senior author Dr Lindsay Matthews, an animal behavioural* scientist at New Zealand’s University of Auckland, who worked with colleagues at an indoor animal research lab in Germany.

The study results were published this week in the journal Current Biology – and while Dr Matthews admitted the idea began as a joke, he said the massive amount of urine waste is a serious environmental issue.

Urine contains nitrogen*, and when mixed with faeces becomes ammonia*, which is an environmental issue with acid rain and other problems – including tainting* the water with nitrates* and creating the airborne pollutant nitrous oxide*, Dr Matthews said.

And cows do wee a lot. A single cow can produce about 30 litres of urine a day, Dr Matthews said. Indeed, the World Resources Institute says agriculture accounted for 11.9 per cent of global greenhouse gas* emissions* in 2018. Of this, 5.9 per cent came from livestock and manure.

“I am not surprised they can train calves to urinate in set locations, but I am surprised no one has demonstrated this before,” said Duke University animal cognition scientist Professor Brian Hare, who wasn’t part of the research. “The critical question is, can it and will it scale?”

If it can be done, toilet training animals would make it easier to manage waste products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Professor Donald Broom, an animal welfare expert at the University of Cambridge in England.

At the lab is Dummerstorf, Germany, researchers mimicked a toddler’s training, putting Holstein cows in the special pen, waiting until they urinated, then giving them a reward: a sweet liquid of mostly molasses. And cows do have a sweet tooth, Dr Matthews said. If the cows urinated outside the MooLoo after the initial training, they got a squirt of cold water instead.

There are two important considerations coming out of the study, including that researchers gave diuretics* to the cattle to get them to urinate more, because they had limited time to run the experiments under ethics* guidelines.

The more pressing issue – in more ways than one – is that they only trained cows to use the MooLoo to urinate, not defecate*.

Urine is the bigger problem, at least in Europe, according to Dr Matthews, but he predicted cows could be trained to poo in a certain place too.

While dogs, cats and horses can all be toilet-trained, they already show a desire to go in a special place, but cows don’t display such a preference, Dr Matthews said.

But the biggest environmental problem for livestock remains the heat-trapping gas methane* they emit in belches and flatulence, a significant source of global warming. Unfortunately the cows can’t be trained not to belch or fart.

“They would blow up,” Dr Matthews said.

