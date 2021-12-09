Pooch patrol solution to Opera House seagull woes

animals Reading level: green

Man’s best friend has a new role: banisher* of seagulls and protector of chips.

Muffin and Tauzer are part of a pooch patrol recruited to shoo marauding* seagulls away from diners at the Sydney Opera House.

A dog training company has been handed a two-year NSW government contract worth $376,380 after a successful trial to keep the feathered pests away from the popular spot on Sydney Harbour.

“They’d been having this problem ever since the Opera House was built and nothing has ever worked,” said Mad Dogs And Englishmen owner James Webb.

“They reached out to me in 2018 to see if this was something the dogs could do.”

It was a unique request for the longtime dog trainer but the experiment paid off, with the pooches now proven to deter* the birds.

“We started out training the dogs how we thought best and it’s turned into a bit of a fine art over the years,” Mr Webb said.

“We give them a command and they run, jump up on the wall and bark at the seagulls and the seagulls fly away.”

The work is now rotated between 13 dogs, a mix of kelpies and border collies, including two of Mr Webb’s own pooches.

It’s busy work and socially demanding, with the canines becoming an attraction all of their own.

“It’s a thing now, people want to see the Opera House dogs, pet them and take photos,” he said.

“So they have to be really good around people. That’s a key part of the assessment that we do.”

The trial to deter the seagulls included other less-successful measures, including mechanical hawks and food covers.

A Sydney Opera House spokeswoman said the dogs had been “a resounding* success”, with the seagulls – a protected species – finally learning to keep their distance.

“The results have been incredibly positive, with the seagulls keeping their distance when the dogs are present,” the spokeswoman said.

“This has significantly reduced the number of meal replacements and improved the experience and safety of our patrons*.”

The seagull patrol is on duty daily, with each dog working as long as four hours at a time.

The cost is split evenly between the government funded Opera House and a bar and restaurant in the precinct*.

GLOSSARY

banisher: someone or something that gets rid of another thing or person, sends them away

someone or something that gets rid of another thing or person, sends them away marauding: going about in search of things to steal

going about in search of things to steal deter: discourage from doing something

discourage from doing something resounding: complete, great, unmistakeable

complete, great, unmistakeable patrons: customers

customers precinct: area, district

