Pet goose Ryan Gosling shows birds of a feather don’t always flock together

Walking the family pet to school has taken a feathery turn for Victorian children Finn and Mia.

When the family decided to walk their beloved dog, Sadie, to school each morning, their pet goose, Ryan Gosling, also wanted in on the action.

Finn and Mia’s dad, Peter Horrigan, said Ryan Gosling had believed he was a dog since the family brought the orphaned* goose home from a hobby farm when he was just one day old.

He struck up an instant bond with Sadie and happily waddled to school with his canine friend and adopted family each morning.

Mr Horrigan said the goose had become a popular part of the family.

“The original plan was to nurse, feed and raise him for seven weeks, and then get him back to the farm,” Mr Horrigan said.

“We tried taking him back, but he just went, had a swim and came back with us, and that was it.’’

After the school walk, a typical day for Ryan the goose includes hanging out at home with best friend Sadie and chasing away any small dogs that dare come close to the family house, in the Melbourne suburb of Edithvale.

Mr Horrigan said the five-month old goose was loved by the whole community and children adored him because as he was a “super cuddler”.

Mr Horrigan said Ryan loved going to the beach to swim in the ocean or sitting in his favourite bucket and watching the children play.

“He is very sociable* – if the door is open, he would poke his head right in like, ‘you guys up for a chat?’’’ Mr Horrigan said.

He said Finn, 9, and Mia, 6, loved their quirky* pet.

“Finn wants to become a falcon trainer once he grows up,” he said. “And six-year-old Mia loves birds.

“Ryan gave them both what they love.”

GLOSSARY

orphaned: left with no parents because they have died

sociable: friendly, enjoys the company of others

quirky: unusual but interesting and appealing

QUICK QUIZ

What is the name of the family’s pet goose? What is the name of the family’s pet dog? How old was the goose when the family got him? What does a typical day look like for the pet goose? What does Finn want to do when he grows up?

