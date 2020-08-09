Penguin poop images from space reveal Antarctic colonies

animals Reading level: green

Scientists say there are more emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica than previously thought, based on evidence of bird droppings spotted from space.

A study by scientists at the British Antarctic Survey counted 61 emperor penguin colonies dotted around the southernmost continent, 11 more than the number previously confirmed.

Scientists used images from Europe’s Sentinel-2 satellite* mission to look for smudges on the ice that indicated large amounts of guano, or penguin poop.

The majestic emperor penguin breeds in remote areas where temperatures can drop as low as -50C.

Researchers have long relied on aerial photographs and satellites to spot colonies of the flightless marine birds.

Peter Fretwell, a British Antarctic Survey geographer and the study’s lead author, called the latest count “good news” but noted that the newly spotted colonies were small.

“(They) only take the overall population count up by 5-10 per cent to just over half a million penguins or around 265,500-278,500 breeding pairs,” he said.

Emperor penguins are vulnerable* to the loss of sea ice predicted to occur because of man-made global warming.

Some researchers suggest the number of colonies could drop by more than 30 per cent by the end of the century.

Some of the newly discovered colonies are located far offshore, on sea ice that has formed around grounded icebergs and which is particularly at risk of disappearing.

Yan Ropert-Coudert, an ecologist* who wasn’t involved in the latest study, said that while satellite images were a powerful tool for tracking penguin colonies, large-scale explorations and counts on the ground were also needed.

Reliable assessment of local and global populations were necessary for conservation* bodies to decide what actions were needed to protect the species, said Mr Ropert-Coudert, who heads the biological* sciences section of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research.

