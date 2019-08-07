animals Reading level: green

Australian palaeontologists have discovered a toddler-sized parrot so tall it could poke an adult in the belly button.

The 1m tall, 7kg parrot has been nicknamed “Squawkzilla”.

It would have loomed large over the landscape around 19 million years ago on what is now New Zealand. It may have become extinct 13 million years ago.

It was at least twice as big as the kakapo, the largest parrot alive today, also from New Zealand.

Palaeontologists* found the fossilised leg bones on a trek about 10 years ago at St Bathans, Otago, on the South Island of New Zealand. St Bathans is a former mining town that is on top of an extinct lake. The lake preserved many, many fossilised plant and animal remains from the early Miocene* epoch*.

Finding the big bird’s fossilised leg bones was pretty exciting at the time, but palaeontologists couldn’t really know what it was they’d found.

The bones sat on a shelf with other fossils for years and many people assumed they belonged to eagles.

All these years later the buzz is even bigger after researchers revealed the fossils belonged to a parrot they have called Heracles inexpectatus.

The parrot’s existence was brought back to life following extensive research at Flinders University, South Australia.

Project leader, Vertebrate* Palaeontologist, Associate Professor Trevor Worthy said the parrot species, which they named Heracles after the mythical Greek god, lived in the forests of Otago.

He described it as “one of the most spectacular birds we have found” in an area well known for its giant birds.

“Not only moa dominated avifaunas* but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies,” Assoc Prof Worthy said.

“But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot — anywhere.”

UNSW Sydney Palaeontology Research Centre Professor Mark Archer, who is part of the research team, said Heracles is the largest parrot ever discovered.

He told National Geographic it was so big it would be “able to pick the belly button lint* out of your belly button”.

It is thought the bird was probably flightless but it’s unclear how it would have eaten enough from what it could find on the forest floor to sustain* its massive size.

It may have eaten other parrots.

Prof Worthy said it’s assumed the parrots’ extinction was caused by a climate drop in Otago up to 13 million years ago, where the temperature averages dropped around 8C, causing the extinction of other bird species due to shortages of fruit.

Prof Worthy expects to uncover many more unexpected species from fossils found in the successful 2008 trek in New Zealand.

“There might be completely new things that haven’t been discovered yet … it’s hard

to predict what the possibilities are, that’s why palaeontology is so much fun,” Professor Worthy said.

Palaeontologists from Flinders University, the University of New South Wales and Canterbury Museum in New Zealand have been excavating in the area for 20 years and continue to unearth new birds and animals.

“While Heracles is one of the most spectacular birds we have found, no doubt there are many more unexpected species yet to be discovered in this most interesting deposit,” Prof Worthy said.

The findings are published in the journal Biology Letters.

