Do you know what is living in your backyard?

Almost 380 of the 1900 nationally listed threatened species* can be found in urban areas across Australia and are facing extinction*.

Australia has an abundance* of unique native animals and plants, with a growing number of large and small animals under pressure from habitat* loss and climate change.

The latest five-yearly State of the Environment report was released in July and found there are growing pressures on Australian wildlife from habitat loss and climate change*.

The report found that there are now more than 1900 species and ecological* communities listed as threatened; of these, 42 critically endangered* species have no protection in the National Reserve System*, which is Australia’s network of protected areas.

The number of Australia’s threatened species has seen an 8 per cent rise since 2016.

The number of plant and animal species listed as threatened in June 2021 was 1918, up from 1774 in 2016.

Since the release of the report, two new species have been added to the growing list of threatened animals. The mountain skink has been listed as endangered* and the southeastern glossy black cockatoo has been listed as vulnerable* in August.

The World Wide Fund for Nature has released a backyard tool for everyday Australians to use to help save some of the endangered wildlife found in urban areas.

Released on Tuesday, the new interactive tool “My Backyard” allows users to discover which threatened species live in their local area and what precautions* can be taken to help protect them.

WWF-Australia chief conservation* officer Rachel Lowry said people might be surprised to learn that bushland and forests near cities are home to some of Australia’s rarest animals.

“It is a fun and interactive tool that also makes it easier for people to take action, to reach out to their local MPs and call for better protection on behalf of our unique Australian wildlife,” Ms Lowry said.

“Australia’s native animals are under increasing pressure from climate change, habitat destruction and invasive species*. But, I’d also argue that our silence is impacting our threatened species because they need our voices now more than ever.”

Some of our endangered animals across Australia:

Victoria: Baw Baw frog and brush-tailed rock wallaby

NSW: Darling River snail and Fitzroy Falls spiny crayfish

QLD: bridled nail-tail wallaby and northern hairy-nosed wombat

SA: glossy black-cockatoo and hooded plover

For more, visit wwf.org.au/mybackyard

GLOSSARY

threatened species: species are considered threatened if they are likely to become extinct in the foreseeable future

QUICK QUIZ

How many nationally listed threatened species are there? Of these, how many can be found in urban areas across Australia? How many critically endangered species aren’t currently protected in the National Reserve System? Which two species have been added to the endangered list since the State of the Environment report was released in July? What does the new “My Backyard” interactive tool allow users to do?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Help your community

What do you think you should do if you discover an endangered creature living in your area? Design a poster or write a list of practical actions that would help your community protect endangered species.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Geography; Visual Communication Design

2. Extension

Why isn’t all Australian wildlife automatically protected? Create a mind map or brainstorm ideas that would help you to answer this question.

Time: allow 40 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Geography

VCOP ACTIVITY

Advertisers wanted for My Backyard

Create an advertisement in whatever format you think will be beneficial for your target audience. Your goal is to convince them to jump on the WWF website and use the My Backyard tool to see what is endangered or threatened in their local area.

Remember that the look and language you would use if your target audience is your peers is going to vary greatly from an audience like the school principal or your grandparents, for example.

Think about what would appeal to your audience. Would it be a poster, radio ad, TV ad, or a pamphlet, just to name a few options.

What information do you need to include?

What layout will work best?

What key information should you include?

How will you convince them?

Planning is key; map out your thoughts and ideas first so you can really understand the pros and cons of your choices.