A team of palaeontologists* in Mexico have identified a new species of dinosaur, after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilised* remains almost a decade ago, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology* and History (INAH) announced.

The new species, named Tlatolophus galorum, was identified as a crested dinosaur after 80 per cent of its skull was recovered*, allowing experts to compare it to other dinosaurs of that type, INAH said.

The investigation, which also included specialists from the National Autonomous* University of Mexico, began in 2013 with the discovery of an articulated* tail in the north-central Mexican state of Coahuila, where other discoveries have been made.

“Once we recovered the tail, we continued digging below where it was located. The surprise was that we began to find bones such as the femur, the scapula and other elements,” said Alejandro Ramírez, a scientist involved in the discovery.

Later, the scientists were able to collect, clean and analyse other bone fragments from the front part of the dinosaur’s body.

The palaeontologists had in their possession the crest of the dinosaur, which was 1.32m long, as well as other parts of the skull: lower and upper jaws, palate* and even a part known as the neurocranium, where the brain was housed, INAH said.

The Mexican anthropology body also explained the meaning of the name – Tlatolophus galorum – for the new species of dinosaur.

Tlatolophus is a mixture of two words, putting together a term from the indigenous Mexican language of Nahuatl that means ‘word’ with the Greek term meaning ‘crest’. Galorum refers to the people linked to the research, INAH said.

GLOSSARY

palaeontologist: someone who studies fossils and the evolution of life on Earth

someone who studies fossils and the evolution of life on Earth fossilised: a preserved animal or plant

a preserved animal or plant anthropology: the study of human societies and cultures

the study of human societies and cultures recovered: find, rescue, regain possession of something

find, rescue, regain possession of something autonomous: independent, free, self-governed

independent, free, self-governed articulated: having two or more sections connected by a flexible joint

having two or more sections connected by a flexible joint palate: the roof of the mouth, separating the mouth and nose cavities in vertebrates

QUICK QUIZ

How long ago were the fossilised remains first discovered in Mexico – and why is it only being named now? How old are the remains estimated to be? What proportion of its skull has been recovered? How long was the recovered crest of the dinosaur? The new species of dinosaur has been given a name with specific meaning – what do the two parts of its name mean?

