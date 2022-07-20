New meat eater Meraxes gigas had tiny arms and giant head like T-rex

animals Reading level: orange

Palaeontologists have discovered a new giant carnivorous* dinosaur species that had a massive head and tiny arms, just like Tyrannosaurus rex.

The researchers’ findings, published in the journal Current Biology, suggest that small forelimbs* were no evolutionary* accident, but rather gave apex predators* of the time certain survival advantages.

Meraxes gigas – named after a fictional dragon in the Game of Thrones book series – was dug up over four years during field expeditions in the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, starting with the skull which was found in 2012.

“We won the lottery and found it literally on the first morning,” said palaeontologist Peter Makovicky, from the University of Minnesota.

The fossilised remains were remarkably well preserved. The skull is just over 1.27m, while the entire animal would have been about 11m long and weighed 4000kg or 4 tonnes.

Its arms were only about 61cm long, “so it’s literally half the length of the skull and the animal would not have been able to reach its mouth”, Prof Makovicky said.

But T-rex didn’t get its tiny arms from Meraxes gigas, which went extinct 20 million years before the T-rex roamed. The two species were also far apart on the evolutionary tree*, Prof Makovicky said.

Instead, the researchers believe these dinosaurs evolved* tiny arms for certain reasons, including mating and to help them stand up after a fall.

“I’m convinced that those proportionally* tiny arms had some sort of function,” said fellow researcher Juan Canale, from the Ernesto Bachmann Palaeontological Museum in Argentina.

“The skeleton shows large muscle insertions* and fully developed pectoral girdles*, so the arm had strong muscles.”

Prof Makovicky believes that Meraxes’ large head became its dominant* weapon, taking on the function that forelimbs would have had in smaller species.

Meraxes roamed the Earth between 90 to 100 million years ago during the Cretaceous period, at a time when the region was wetter, had more forests and was much closer to the sea, Prof Makovicky said.

They would have preyed on a range of sauropods*, some of which were discovered at the same site.

The Meraxes found by the team is thought to have lived to about 40 years – a ripe old age for dinosaurs – and its skull had crests*, furrows, bumps and small horns.

“It certainly would have looked very imposing* and gargoyle* like,” Prof Makovicky said.

GLOSSARY

carnivorous: meat-eating

meat-eating forelimbs: front limbs, in this case arms

front limbs, in this case arms apex predators: animals at the top of the food chain and which are not preyed upon by other animals

animals at the top of the food chain and which are not preyed upon by other animals evolutionary: gradual process of change or development

gradual process of change or development evolutionary tree: a diagram that shows how species are related

a diagram that shows how species are related evolved: developed over time in response to a need

developed over time in response to a need proportionally: comparing the size of one thing to another

comparing the size of one thing to another muscle insertions: the sites where the bone and muscle would have attached

the sites where the bone and muscle would have attached pectoral girdles: the sets of bones that connect the arms on each side of the body

the sets of bones that connect the arms on each side of the body dominant: most powerful, important

most powerful, important sauropods: plant eating dinosaurs that walked on four legs and had a long neck and tail

plant eating dinosaurs that walked on four legs and had a long neck and tail crests: tufts of feathers, fur or skin on the head

tufts of feathers, fur or skin on the head furrows: long, narrow folds in the skin

long, narrow folds in the skin imposing: grand and impressive in appearance

grand and impressive in appearance gargoyle: stone carving of a strange and ugly creature that is attached to the roof of a building

QUICK QUIZ

What was Meraxes gigas named after? Where was the fossil found? How big was its skull? How long were its arms? How long ago to Meraxes gigas roam the Earth?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What were they for?

Prof Makovicky said that the skull of Meraxes gigas had crests, furrows, bumps and small horns. Why do you think Meraxes’ skull would have these? What would they be used for? Use information in the story to help you to create a diagram or drawing with labels. The purpose of your diagram is to show how the different features of Meraxes’ skull would have helped him.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

2. Extension

Why did it take four years to dig up Meraxes gigas? Write a step-by-step guide that shows how you think palaeontologists would go about searching for a fossil like Meraxes. Think about how they would need to protect the skeleton and make sure that they find as much of the skeleton as possible.

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Wow word recycle

There are plenty of wow words (ambitious pieces of vocabulary) being used in the article. Some are in the glossary, but there might be extra ones from the article that you think are exceptional as well.

Identify all the words in the article that you think are not common words, and particularly good choices for the writer to have chosen.

Select three words you have highlighted to recycle into your own sentences.

If any of the words you identified are not in the glossary, write up your own glossary for them.