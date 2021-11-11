animals Reading level: green

A new frog species has been discovered in northern NSW and is one of only two known species that stores tadpoles on its body.

The tiny frog measures just 16mm and is found on a mountain in the Wollumbin National Park.

It was recently identified by researchers from the University of Newcastle and the South Australian Museum who used genetic* tests to distinguish it from another frog, a close relative called Assa darlingtoni.

The frogs are commonly called “pouched” or “hip pocket” frogs because the males store developing tadpoles in pouches on the side of their body before little frogs emerge two to three months later.

“The hip pocket frog is not only unique for its amazing breeding biology among Australian frogs, but it is also unique among frogs of the world,” said Professor Michael Mahony from the University of Newcastle.

“There are only four of the 4000 species worldwide that have male parental care where the male carries its developing tadpoles.”

The small population of the new frog, which has been named Assa wollumbin, is confined to about 2000ha on Mount Warning, within the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area.

Professor Mahony, one of the researchers who discovered the frog, said it was found while researchers were examining frogs from five isolated areas from southeast Queensland to Dorrigo in northern NSW, where pouched frogs were known to live.

Genetic tests confirmed it was a unique species.

The discovery, reported in the scientific journal Zootaxa, has prompted the NSW government to protect the tiny amphibian* by declaring its habitat* significant under the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

“This incredible discovery shows just how much we don’t know about the world around us, with this tiny 16mm frog found on just one isolated mountain in the Wollumbin National Park,” said NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean.

“The small population size makes this frog more vulnerable* to the impacts of climate change, which is why the NSW Government moved quickly to protect its habitat within days of being formally described.”

A conservation action plan will be developed to ensure the survival of the species, which has been living undiscovered high in the cool forest.

The research also revealed the new species will likely meet the criteria for listing as critically endangered* due to its specific habitat needs and the small area in which it is found.

GLOSSARY

genetic : related to genes, heredity and DNA in cells of each animal and plant

: related to genes, heredity and DNA in cells of each animal and plant amphibian: animal that lives both on land and in water, like frogs and turtles

animal that lives both on land and in water, like frogs and turtles habitat: natural home or environment of animals plants and other organisms

natural home or environment of animals plants and other organisms vulnerable: in need of special care, support, protection because of the risk of harm

in need of special care, support, protection because of the risk of harm critically endangered: facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild

