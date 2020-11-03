Mystery of the mass butterfly invasion

animals Reading level: green

Hundreds of thousands of caper white butterflies have blown into Southeast Queensland in a phenomenon* that only happens about every six to 10 years.

Queensland Museum entomologist* Dr Chris Burwell said the mass quantity of butterflies originated* from western Queensland due to heavy rains about a month ago.

“The good rains meant plant growth and lots of caper white butterfly caterpillars growing up and emerging as butterflies which then migrated,” he said.

Why they come to southeast Queensland once every few years is a mystery.

“I can only speculate*, even though it is not a regular migration in the sense that they only travel in one direction at one time of the year and come back again in the other, it is a butterfly that is well known for having these big mass flights,” Dr Burwell said.

“These butterflies are well known for flying long distances, probably just tracking with what the winds are doing.”

Wynnum resident Rachel McGinn said she had seen thousands of butterflies around her suburb.

“It’s been constant, driving around it is like seeing paper flying through the air, it’s amazing,” she said.

“It’s really random how one day they are just here, and I am talking like thousands of them, they are beautiful.”

It’s not known how long the caper white butterflies will stick around the southeast or where the winds will take them next.

“It’s not the sort of thing you can really predict,” Dr Burwell said.

The last caper white butterfly migration happened in 2016 and was believed to have been caused by warm and stormy weather in the butterflies’ normal habitat.

“That was really widespread,” he said.

“There’s certainly lots around Brisbane at the moment, it doesn’t seem to be quite as widespread as it was in other years.

“It’s very early in the season so there is a good chance that if we keep getting good rains I suspect (the caterpillars) might go through another generation and we might even get another flight of them later on in the year.”

Dr Burwell said it can be challenging to identify the caper white butterflies while they are flying but they are largely white with black edging in the wings.

“The key thing is underneath the wings, they have a complicated pattern of black and yellow spots,” he said.

GLOSSARY

phenomenon: something we notice

something we notice entomologist: insect scientist

insect scientist originated: first came from

first came from speculate: form a theory without firm evidence

QUICK QUIZ

What are these insects called? What is Chris Burwell an expert on? How often does this event usually happen? When did it happen last? Where are they coming from and going to? What do the butterflies look like?

