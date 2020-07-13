Meet ‘tiny bug slayer’, the ideal pet that would have fitted in the palm of your hand

animals Reading level: green

A pre-dinosaur-era creature that would have made a great pet and fitted in the palm of your hand has been discovered.

Meet Kongonaphon kely, a pocket-sized dinosaur forerunner* that was smaller than a mobile phone.

The creature, which predated dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs, was less than 10cm tall, according to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Some of these things would have been quite cute animals,” said study lead author Christian Kammerer, a palaeontology* researcher at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, US. Looking like a small dinosaur that could fit in your hand, Dr Kammerer mused* that it “would probably make a great pet.”

Of course, no humans were around when Kongonaphon was roaming the wild, jumping around with its strong hind legs and feeding on bugs with its peg-like teeth, Dr Kammerer said. The name means tiny bug slayer*.

Scientists figure the little creature was an adult because of growth rings in its bones, Dr Kammerer said.

The fossils, dug up in Madagascar, date from 237 million years ago. Madagascar is an island country 400km off the east coast of Africa.

Kongonaphon was a member of a group called Ornithodira that led to dinosaurs and pterosaurs.

Dinosaurs began to appear about 230 million years ago and early dinosaurs and pterosaurs were much smaller than the massive beasts that came later.

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.